Lala Costa's BAD COP BAD COP EN ESPANOL Heads To Las Vegas

After a win at the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival for Best Crime Comedy Short, Lala Costa's "Bad Cop Bad Cop En Español," heads to Las Vegas' Silver State Film Festival. The bilingual comedy series created by Lala Costa and produced by Guillermo Canba, stars the two as Beverly Hills cops, "Puerto Rican" and "Mexican" respectively, who use their imagination in order to escape their everyday patrolling duties. The all Spanish short which kicks off the ten episode bilingual series, is special to the creative team as they're both native Spanish speakers: "We feel It's important to speak, create, and express yourself in your native language especially during this current 'speak English it's America' culture," states Lala.

Their hilarious all Spanish episode has also been embraced by Italy's Under the Stars International Film Festival and London's International Online Web Fest. What's next for the bad duo? One of their next episodes, "Bad Cop Bad Cop - The Dance," welcomes the talented Alejandro Patiño with a buzz of a Los Angeles premiere later this year.

"Bad Cop Bad Cop En Español" will have it's Las Vegas premiere Saturday, September 7th, at 6 p.m. at the Cinemark 18 Orleans. The Festival runs from Sept. 5th-8th. For tickets and info: https://www.silverstatefilmfestival.com/

@thelalacosta





