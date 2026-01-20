Jimmy O. Yang Returns To Wynn Las Vegas With Spring 2026 Stand-Up Dates

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jimmy O. Yang will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Spring 2026, following his venue debut in 2025. Yang is scheduled to perform back-to-back nights of his stand-up show, JIMMY O. YANG LIVE IN VEGAS, on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 2026. Both performances will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start at $59.95, plus applicable fees.

Yang is widely recognized for his work in television and film, including roles in Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, Interior Chinatown, and Space Force. He has also released multiple stand-up specials, including Guess How Much and Good Deal. His most recent tour, BIG & TALL, marked his largest stand-up run to date and included sold-out performances across major U.S. cities.

In addition to his on-screen and stand-up work, Yang is the author of the bestselling memoir HOW TO AMERICAN: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, which reflects on culture, family, and ambition through humor.

Ticket information

Performance dates: April 3–4, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Public on-sale: Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT

Prices: Starting at $59.95 plus fees