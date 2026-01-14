René Vaca To Make Venue Debut At Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

René Vaca will make his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a one-night-only stand-up performance on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The appearance will be part of the René Vaca 2026 Tour and marks the comedian’s first headlining performance at the venue.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, January 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT and will be available through AXS.

Vaca was a featured performer at the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Festival and is the winner of the 16th Annual StandUp NBC competition. A Southern California native, he has built a national profile through touring and digital platforms, with more than three million followers across social media and millions of views on his online comedy videos. He has previously headlined two sold-out tours.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers a range of VIP services for guests attending live events, including expedited entry, hosted experiences, and access to VIP lounges and suites. Additional information regarding VIP packages is available through the venue.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is located on the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas property and offers complimentary self-parking.