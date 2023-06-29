LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates 40 Years As Longest Running Show In Las Vegas With Opening Night Of All-New Production 

With music spanning more than four decades, the all-new production, “Legendary Divas,” showcased the best of the best all on one stage in Las Vegas.

Jun. 29, 2023

What started as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace in 1983, Legends in Concert became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history with 40 years of legendary entertainment and over 22,000 performances and counting.  

With music spanning more than four decades, the all-new production, “Legendary Divas,” showcased the best of the best all on one stage in Las Vegas. Featuring a live band, 100% live vocals, dancers and showgirls, this tribute to some of the greatest women of music - Dolly Parton, Cher, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, hosted by Frank Marino will run for 11 must-see-shows through July 8. To celebrate this special 40th anniversary engagement at The Orleans Hotel and Casino June 26 through July 8, a special $40 ticket is available using code LIC40.
 
The opening night began with a thunderous performance of “Lady Marmalade” featuring four of the Divas on one stage.   The cast features crowned winner of Jimmy Fallon's Clash of the Cover Bands, Karen Hester as the beloved Dolly Parton working “9 to 5”; Whitney Houston portrayed by Jazmine with a mesmerizing tribute to the voice of a generation with the vocal prowess and passion that is the “Greatest Love of All”;  with her distinctive contralto singing voice, Cher, performed by Annika Starander Weaver, “turned back time” and made fans “Believe” in the music of this timeless diva all over again; Lady Gaga was celebrated by Tierney Allen embodying all that is Mother Monster to show she was “Born This Way.” The Divas captivated the packed house with their live vocals and stunning performances. Taking this show to the highest “Diva Level” is Las Vegas' most famous Diva, Frank Marino, who returned as Celebrity Host with his portrayal of Joan Rivers, the pioneer of women in comedy. 
 
The sold-out audience sang and danced along to celebrate this four-decade milestone.  Among some of the celebrities in the audience were American Idol alum, Jasmine Trias, singer Ben Stone, the “singing cowboy” Chase Brown, BMX and reality show star Ricardo Laguna and Grease 2 and TJ Hooker actor Adrian Zmed, among others.,
 
“We are thrilled to celebrate Las Vegas history together at The Orleans Hotel and Casino with this dream cast and all the legendary fans that have supported our production for over four decades,” said Mark Mercer, VP Legends in Concert's Special Engagements.  
 
“I am so excited to once again be part of Legends in Concert as it makes history in Las Vegas as being the Longest Running Show ever. Their 40-year run has simultaneously coincided with my 39-year run as Las Vegas's Longest Running Headliner proving that the art of celebrity impersonation is still alive and well in Sin City. Working alongside all the talented tribute artists, live band, producers, directors, crew, and management staff of Legends is always a real treat to return to the Orleans Showroom Stage where I filmed my reality show Last Laugh in Vegas is just the cherry on top,” said Frank Marino.
 
Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world's most famous and influential icons giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating live music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage.  The acclaimed production also dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from iconic Vegas productions of the past, creating a special tribute to the showgirl glamour that is synonymous with the Entertainment Capital of the World.
 
Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including “Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the 2018 “Casino Production Show of the Year,” at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).
 

Legends in Concert performs this very special engagement for only 11 must-see shows beginning Monday, June 26 through Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Orleans Showroom. Tickets start at $52 plus taxes and fees.  Showtimes are 9pm Thursday through Monday, and 7pm Tuesday & Wednesday (dark Sunday). A VIP Experience with preferred seating and a special Meet and Greet with photo opportunity after the show is available. Tickets can be purchased at the Orleans Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.  To celebrate this special 40th anniversary engagement, a special $40 ticket is available using Code: LIC40.




