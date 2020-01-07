'King of Song' Neil Sedaka And More Perform at The Orleans in February

The Orleans Showroom will bring top musical acts to The Orleans Hotel and Casino in February, including legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka, Alan Tam tribute artist Aking Zhang and celebrated rock band Loverboy. February entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge, Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery and Prime Rib Loft throughout the month.

The Orleans Showroom

Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8

The "King of Song" Neil Sedaka began his musical career in the 1950s, becoming a renowned singer, songwriter, composer, pianist and author. Throughout his more than 60-year career, Sedaka has enjoyed enormous success with several chart-topping hits, including "The Diary," "Calendar Girl," "Breaking Up is Hard to Do," "Laughter in the Rain" and more. Additionally, he has written hit songs for musical icons like Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, The Monkees and The Fifth Dimension.

Sedaka has written several No. 1 hits throughout the years and was later inducted into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame in 1984. He has also earned numerous awards and recognitions for his talents, including The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today, Sedaka continues to perform his acclaimed pop hits to audiences at sold-out venues across the world.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.95 plus tax and fees.

Alan Tam Tribute - Aking Zhang

Sunday, February 9

Tribute artist Aking Zhang will bring his impressive tribute performance of the popular Hong Kong singer Alan Tam to The Orleans Showroom. Best-known for his exceptional recreation of Tam's voice and astoundingly similar appearance to the artist, Zhang will perform Tam's classic hits for audiences to enjoy.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $38 and are all inclusive.

Loverboy

Saturday, February 29

In their more than 30-year career, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-

platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling album "Get Lucky," and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled debut album, "Keep It Up" and "Lovin' Every Minute of It." Their string of hit singles, including "Working for the Weekend," "Hot Girls in Love," "Queen of the Broken Hearts," "Turn Me Loose," and "When It's Over," went on to become the anthems and party songs of a generation of arena-rock fans.

Their success made them the first Canadian group ever to earn Columbia Records' exclusive Crystal Glove Award, celebrating the sale of more than five million albums outside their native country. Loverboy also won a record total of six Juno awards in 1982. In 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards show.

The band continues to play their best-loved hits in venues across the world with Mike Reno on vocals, Paul Dean on guitar, Matt Frenette on drums, Doug Johnson on keyboard and Ken "Spider" Sinnaeve on bass.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.95 plus tax and fees.





