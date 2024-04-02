King Crimson Reinterpretation BEAT Comes To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas November 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin band together with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai and explosive Tool drummer Danny Carey for the first time to create BEAT, a creative reinterpretation of King Crimson's iconic albums.

As the final show in their North American Tour, The BEAT Tour, they will come together at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to perform repertoire from three King Crimson albums, including Discipline, Beat, and Three of a Perfect Pair, for one night only on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Guitarist Adrian Belew reflects, “The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own. Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”

“Being a part of this ensemble is an extraordinary privilege and opportunity to perform some of the most beloved, timeless, and monumental music of the 80s (and beyond) with truly inspired musicians,” guitarist Steve Vai states. “This music resonates deeply with me. I can assure the fans of KC that we will be putting our best foot forward to respect this great music with the care and intensity it deserves.”

Bassist Tony Levin offers, “This is going to be quite a tour. Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in the company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked! And it's also great that we're not just playing a few shows, we're hitting it hard. So, Road Dogs are coming to your area soon.”

Drummer Danny Carey shares, “I am very excited to share the stage with three of my favorite musicians on the planet. Tony, Steve and Adrian have always been a source of inspiration for me since the beginning of my career, and now to be able to share a bit of my musical journey with them is a dream come true. There's nothing better to make some sparks fly and light a fire under your ass than getting out of your musical comfort zone, and I can't think of any other three guys I'd rather do this with. I think I can speak for all of us when I say I hope all of our fans are as excited as we are about this tour.”

The vision for this undertaking emanated from the initial dialogue between tour producer Angelo Bundini, a.k.a Scrote, and Adrian Belew. The three records famously marked Adrian and Tony's entry into King Crimson. Their fluid, melodic virtuosity, and Fripp's and Bruford's dramatic precision created a totally unique, dynamic push and pull that helps influence rock musicians and/or bands going forward for years to come.

Both a meet & greet and a VIP tour package will be available for purchase. The meet & greet includes one premium ticket in the first five rows, early entry, a pre-show meet & greet, a personal photograph captured, a limited edition autographed poster, a BEAT challenge coin, a tote bag, an exclusive merch item, and an official laminate and lanyard. There is limited availability with pricing set at $200. For the VIP tour package, buyers will receive one premium reserved seat in the first 15 rows, a limited edition autographed BEAT tour poster, the challenge coin, an exclusive tour merch item, and a commemorative laminate and lanyard. Availability is limited at 100.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com. For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com.