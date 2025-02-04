Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The revolutionary production KÀ by Cirque du Soleil marks a historic milestone as it commemorates its 20th anniversary at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. With 24 original cast members performing since opening night, this technological marvel continues to redefine live entertainment through its unprecedented combination of acrobatic artistry and theatrical innovation. After two decades of thrilling performances, it has become a show that cannot be KÀmpared.

In honor of the two-decade anniversary, Cirque du Soleil is inviting guests to join in on the celebration with an exclusive offer of up to 20% off select performance dates in February and March, providing the perfect opportunity to experience the groundbreaking production at a special price. This offer will be available for purchase February 7 – 10, 2025.

Throughout the past 20 years, KÀ has showcased extraordinary theatrical achievements, including the Wash-Up on the Shore beach scene utilizing over 17 million pounds of granular cork representing sand – enough to fill 15 Olympic-size swimming pools – demonstrating the show's commitment to spectacular, unexpected elements. The $165 million production was also on the forefront of touchscreen technology, debuting two years before touchscreen cell phones became popular in 2007 following the release of the iPhone.

The show's colossal 360-degree rotating stage platform, weighing 50 tons, remains the production's crowning achievement. This engineering masterpiece transforms seamlessly from a storm-tossed ship to towering cliffs, creating an ever-changing landscape that serves as both the stage and storytelling prop. The show's signature moments, including the vertical battlefield sequence where warriors engage in gravity-defying aerial combat, continue to push the boundaries of human potential.

Beyond the stage mechanics, KÀ's production boasts impressive statistics that continue to astound audiences. The KÀ snake puppet has traveled more than 129 miles down the "trees" in the forest scene – the equivalent of driving from LA all the way to the edge of San Diego, and then going 10 miles beyond.

