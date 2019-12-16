Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:
Best Direction of a Drama
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Ensemble Cast
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Best Musical
Best Original Choreography
Best Original Costume Design
Best Original Lighting Design
Best Original Set Design
Best Original Sound Design
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play)
Best Play
Torrey Russell - A SOLIDER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%
Troy Heard - OUR TOWN - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%
Daz Weller - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 9%
Torrey Russell - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 17%
Kate St-Pierre - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 16%
Leslie Fotheringham - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 14%
HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 17%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 16%
NEWSIES - Signature Productions 15%
Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%
Ray Winters - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 14%
Jacob Anderson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Bound 11%
Cameron Miller - A SOLDIER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%
Marcus Weiss - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 12%
Jacob Moore - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 11%
Rori Waters - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 18%
Nareé Asherion - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 13%
Sabrina Cofield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 12%
Anita Bean - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 19%
Monica Johns - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - Las Vegas Little Theatre 19%
Maythinee Washington - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 14%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%
HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 17%
NEWSIES - Signature Productions 15%
Ashley Oblad - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 24%
Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 24%
Kim Amblad - CHICAGO - Super Summer Theater 15%
Castille Ritter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 23%
Broadway In The HOOD - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 20%
Roxanne Andrews - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 14%
David Schulman - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 18%
Ellen Bone - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%
Elizabeth Kline - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 13%
Steve Paladie - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%
Erik Ball & Stan Judd - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 15%
Troy Heard - AMERICAN IDIOT - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%
Crimson Productions - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 24%
Kat Gonzalez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 23%
AMERICAN IDIOT - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%
Tuesday Usry - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 20%
Adriana Chavez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 9%
Tatum Rajsky - SPRING AWAKENING - Majestic Repertory Theatre 8%
Natalie Senecal - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 21%
Kelly Hawes - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 19%
Kate Sirls - A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 16%
Kaleb Bustamante - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 20%
Ken Haley - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Bound 17%
Axel Knight - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 10%
Meahel Heard Pitra - A SOLDIER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%
Michael Blair - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 13%
Adam Dunson - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 12%
A SOLDIER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%
NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 18%
SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 10%
