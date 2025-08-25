Jeff Arcuri Comes to the The Chicago Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Outback Presents announced that comedian Jeff Arcuri will bring his “(UN)SCRIPTED Tour” to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 28 at 10:00AM CT.



Jeff Arcuri has quickly built a dynamic career in the world of comedy. In less than two years he has gone from performing in 200-capacity comedy clubs to headlining 3,000-capacity theaters. Last year alone, Arcuri sold more than 250,000 tickets to shows in over 25 countries and headlined two sold-out performances at the Beacon Theatre during New York Comedy Festival.



Arcuri has performed in numerous comedy festivals nationwide and on shows including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Comedy Central's “Roast Battle,” “Laughs!” on FOX, and “Windy City Live” on Chicago's own WLS.



Tickets for the November 22 show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 28 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre box office.