Jackie Fabulous, Jaye McBride And Michael Somerville Highlight The July Lineup At The Comedy Cellar At the Rio

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the July 2022 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive "showcase format," featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRIDAY, JULY 1 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, Derek Richards, Vargus Mason, Traci Skene and Jay Hollingsworth

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jackie Fabulous (America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing), Derek Richards (Amazon Prime special with the Irish Comedy Tour, "The Tom Shillue Show, "Laughs" on FOX, "The Bob and Tom Show," author of the book "Whiskey, Cancer and Bad Decisions"), Vargus Mason (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed"), Traci Skene (Author of "The Comedy Bible") and Jay Hollingsworth (Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's Laugh After Dark, winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston).



SATURDAY, JULY 2 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 3 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, Derek Richards, Vargus Mason, Traci Skene and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jackie Fabulous (America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing), Derek Richards (Amazon Prime special with the Irish Comedy Tour, "The Tom Shillue Show, "Laughs" on FOX, "The Bob and Tom Show," author of the book "Whiskey, Cancer and Bad Decisions"), Vargus Mason (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed"), Traci Skene (Author of "The Comedy Bible") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, JULY 4 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 6 (SHOWCASE):

Jaye McBride, Brian Kiley, Jason Cheny, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jaye McBride (Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory, Netflix's "Tales of the City," New York Comedy Fest headliner, Big Pine Comedy Festival), Brian Kiley (Emmy winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on Ellen The Final Season, Comedy Central half hour), Jason Cheny ("Laughs" on FOX and HULU, "Laff Tracks" on TruTV, winner of World Series of Comedy 2017), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



THURSDAY, JULY 7 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 10 (SHOWCASE):

Jaye McBride, Brian Kiley, Jason Cheny, Marsha Warfield and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jaye McBride (Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory, Netflix's "Tales of the City," New York Comedy Fest headliner, Big Pine Comedy Festival), Brian Kiley (Emmy winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on Ellen The Final Season, Comedy Central half hour), Jason Cheny ("Laughs" on FOX and HULU, "Laff Tracks" on TruTV, winner of World Series of Comedy 2017), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 On Fox) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, JULY 11 THROUGH SATURDAY, JULY 16 (SHOWCASE):

Michael Somerville, Mike Yard, Traci Skene, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Michael Somerville ("The Late Show with David Letterman," Sirius XM Album of the Year, host of "Wingman" on FLN), Mike Yard ("Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," "Bad Boys of Comedy," Def Comedy Jam and "Showtime at the Apollo"), Traci Skene (Author of "The Comedy Bible"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



SUNDAY, JULY 17 (SHOWCASE):

Michael Somerville, Mike Yard, Traci Skene, Quinn Dahle and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Michael Somerville ("The Late Show with David Letterman," Sirius XM Album of the Year, host of "Wingman" on FLN), Mike Yard ("Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," "Bad Boys of Comedy," Def Comedy Jam and "Showtime at the Apollo"), Traci Skene (Author of "The Comedy Bible"), Quinn Dahle (The Tonight Show, Showtime, Comedy Central) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, JULY 18 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 24 (SHOWCASE):

Ian Lara, Matt Kirshen, Kathleen Dunbar, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Ian Lara (Comedy Central, The Tonight Show, NBC, HBO), Matt Kirshen (The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, JULY 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 31 (SHOWCASE):

Gary Cannon, Caitlin Peluffo, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gary Cannon (Conan), Caitlin Peluffo (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, New York's Funniest), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has "a billion dollars' worth of comedians."