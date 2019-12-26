Irish Tenor Paul Byrom Brings A Touch Of Dublin To Las Vegas

One of Ireland's best - and busiest - tenors, Paul Byrom begins his next U.S. tour this March, with a return to Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14. Fresh from a two-month theatrical run in his hometown of Dublin, where he appeared in "The Three Musketeers" Panto (with his beloved dog Bradley) at the famed Helix Theatre, he'll share Irish favorites as well as Broadway tunes with the audience.

Byrom was an original member of the world-famous singing group Celtic Thunder. While he was with the group, they had six #1 World Billboard albums and appeared on television in several PBS specials. Since leaving the group several years ago, he's kept busy touring and recording and his solo "This is the Moment" debuted at #1 on the World Billboard Chart, as well.

His classical voice training began when he was 7 years old and he recorded his first album at 14. His eclectic taste in music comes from his mother, who is a concert pianist, and his father, who played guitar. He grew up listening to classical and mainstream music from Mozart to Buddy Holly, to the Eagles.

His performance at The Smith Center - Myron's Cabaret Jazz will include songs to touch the heart and uplift the soul, especially since he sprinkles his concerts with sparkling Irish wit. And as an early celebration of St. Patrick's Day, plenty of Irish favorites will be sung.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and general admission is $39-55.

For more information visit www.paulbyrom.ie, where tickets can also be purchased. The Smith Center is located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, and the phone number is 702-749-2000.





