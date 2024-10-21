Illusionist David Blaine Announces 2025 Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Blaine – the world's most iconic illusionist, stunt artist, and mentalist – will return to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in 2025 with six headlining performances of David Blaine: Live in Las Vegas. Blaine and his mind-bending feats will take over the intimate Encore Theater for new awe-inspiring performances monthly from February through April 2025. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST.

David Blaine has single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special, Street Magic when he was just 23. Throughout 2024, Blaine wowed sold-out crowds at Encore Theater with unimaginable illusions and will continue to shock magic fans into 2025, showing curious spectators why The New Yorker claimed “he saved magic” and discovering what inspired The New York Times to rave that Blaine has “taken a craft that's been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it.”

Blaine will continue to return to his roots, presenting awe-inspiring close-up magic and adrenaline-pumping acts that have awarded him worldwide acclaim and fandom for decades.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: February 26 & 28, 2025 March 1, 2025 April 16, 18-19, 2025

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets start at $69.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

The remaining 2024 performances of David Blaine: Live in Las Vegas are taking place over New Year's Week currently on sale include:

December 29, 2024

December 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

For more information on these performances, or to purchase tickets or VIP packages, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About David Blaine

Described by Howard Stern as “the greatest magician that ever lived, better than Houdini,” David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three. The New York Times noted that Blaine has “taken a craft that's been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it,” whilst The New Yorker claimed, “he saved magic.” Over the last two decades, Blaine's nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on no food, just water. Blaine's refeeding was studied by scientists and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Blaine had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils and spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breathholding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. In addition to the many millions who have seen him on television, Blaine has also performed live for audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world. His TED talk became one of Bill Gates' personal favorites and is widely considered the most revealing testimony Blaine has ever given on the topic of his remarkable career.

David will next be seen in the National Geographic documentary adventure series, “David Blaine: Do Not Attempt,” executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Documentaries. This new documentary adventure series brings viewers along as Blaine goes on a global odyssey across remote cultures, each embedded with unique histories and practices. He will hunt for extraordinary people — including shamans, fakirs and magicians who perform magic that defies what doctors and scientists think is possible — and convince them to share their secrets.

