Illusionist Criss Angel Partners To Open 'Criss Angel's Breakfast, Lunch & Pizza' In Overton

What started as a family outing of dirt biking in the Moapa Valley 45 minutes from Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas strip has turned into the latest passion for Criss Angel.

Angel and his partners, brother Costa Sarantakos and pizza master Mike Baram, will soon transform Sugars Home Plate restaurant into a new fast-casual restaurant named Cablp (pronounced Ca-blip) - Criss Angel's breakfast, lunch & pizza.

"My family and I fell in love with the area when we took our son, Johnny Crisstopher, dirt biking nearby," said Angel. "The more time we spent there, the more we got to know the town and the amazing people. When the opportunity came to invest in the community with this restaurant, we jumped at it."

The restaurant will soon begin a transformation into Angel's new vision featuring a sit-down option, walkup window and to-go service from your car with the highest quality foods, desserts and spirits. Cablp will also evolve periodically into the "The Magic Room" featuring entertainment provided by Criss & Friends. But more than that, Cablp will bring the philanthropic commitment of Angel and his partners to the Moapa Valley with a "Free Meal Outreach" program benefiting underprivileged and pediatric cancer families. Cablp will also be part of the "Earn & Learn" youth job program.

Criss and Shaunyl's son, seven-year-old Johnny Crisstopher, has been battling Leukemia for more than five years. The Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation, a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization established in 2008, has donated over 50,000 meals to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic in addition to millions of dollars throughout the years to Cure 4 the Kids of Nevada, Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada and St. Baldricks Foundation of Northern Nevada.

Cablp is the first step in a master vision Criss has for the area.

"I'm so excited to open the first piece of what will be a much larger experience benefiting the community -- Criss Angel's Escape Camp Adventures -- which will be located on acres of land I purchased this year," said Angel. Situated at the start of Logandale trails which has become a tourist destination for riding enthusiasts throughout the country, Criss Angel's Escape Camp will give families going through the most challenging times a beautiful escape to camp, ride and eat for free.

"This community has become very special to my family and I've seen the transformative effect outdoor adventures can have by watching our son embrace all the valley has to offer. In the future, we want to provide the same experience to families who are dealing with the challenges we have. Family is everything. It's how I discovered this amazing place 'Sugars,' the owners Judy and Sugar and the incredible Moapa Valley community. I'm so honored to work with such talented amazing people from Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Amelia Smith to my partner Mike Baram whose wildly successful pizzeria in New Jersey produces one of the best tasting pizzas on the East coast, my brother Costa Sarantakos who ran our dad's New York restaurants for years and all of the amazing talent - the unsung heroes - who are bringing the first part of my dream to life."

Angel said he is looking to open in July phase one. Cablp is located at 309 S Moapa Valley Blvd., Overton, NV 89156. Once opened, please call 702-397-8084 for restaurant information.