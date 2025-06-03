Guitarist Robin Trower to Make Smith Center Debut This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary rock guitarist Robin Trower, renowned for his pioneering work with Procol Harum and his long-running solo career, will perform for the first time at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall.

A defining figure in rock guitar, Trower rose to prominence in the late 1960s as a key member of Procol Harum, before launching a highly influential solo career. His 1974 album Bridge of Sighs marked a major breakthrough, showcasing his signature mix of blues, rock, and psychedelia—punctuated by expressive, fuzz-drenched guitar solos. The album earned him a devoted fan base and remains a touchstone in classic rock history.

Trower’s playing style, frequently compared to that of Jimi Hendrix, is marked by deep vibrato, soulful phrasing, and improvisational flair. His impact has been felt across generations of guitarists, and he continues to write and record new music with creative vitality. “I play guitar every day, and just through messing around, ideas happen,” Trower says. “I can never feel the songs coming, but all of a sudden you get a sliver of an idea and you think, ‘Oh, what’s this?’”

In addition to his solo achievements, Trower has collaborated with artists such as Jack Bruce and Bryan Ferry, further cementing his status as a guitarist of rare range and sensitivity.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. The Smith Center Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two hours prior to each performance.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 36% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds