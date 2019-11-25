First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Las Vegas Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:
Best Direction of a Drama
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Ensemble Cast
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Best Musical
Best Original Choreography
Best Original Costume Design
Best Original Lighting Design
Best Original Set Design
Best Original Sound Design
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play)
Best Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Torrey Russell - A SOLIDER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 21%
Troy Heard - OUR TOWN - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%
Daz Weller - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 8%
Torrey Russell - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 16%
Kate St-Pierre - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 14%
Leslie Fotheringham - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 12%
HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 17%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 15%
NEWSIES - Signature Productions 13%
Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%
Ray Winters - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 14%
Jacob Anderson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Bound 12%
Cameron Miller - A SOLDIER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 22%
Marcus Weiss - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 11%
Glenn Heath - A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%
Rori Waters - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 17%
Nareé Asherion - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 11%
Sabrina Cofield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 10%
Monica Johns - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - Las Vegas Little Theatre 20%
Anita Bean - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 20%
Destiney Faith Nelson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 16%
HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 16%
NEWSIES - Signature Productions 13%
Ashley Oblad - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 24%
Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 23%
Kim Amblad - CHICAGO - Super Summer Theater 17%
Castille Ritter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 23%
Broadway In The HOOD - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 18%
Roxanne Andrews - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 12%
Ellen Bone - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%
David Schulman - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 18%
Elizabeth Kline - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 12%
Steve Paladie - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 16%
Erik Ball & Stan Judd - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 15%
Troy Heard - AMERICAN IDIOT - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%
Crimson Productions - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 23%
Kat Gonzalez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 20%
AMERICAN IDIOT - Majestic Repertory Theatre 15%
Tuesday Usry - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 19%
Marissa McCoy - INTO THE WOODS - Hynes-Sight Entertainment 10%
Tatum Rajsky - SPRING AWAKENING - Majestic Repertory Theatre 10%
Natalie Senecal - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 21%
Kate Sirls - A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 16%
Kelly Hawes - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 16%
Kaleb Bustamante - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 17%
Ken Haley - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Bound 15%
Axel Knight - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 11%
Meahel Heard Pitra - A SOLDIER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%
Michael Blair - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 13%
Adam Dunson - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 13%
A SOLDIER’S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%
NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 17%
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Las Vegas Little Theatre 11%
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Ensemble Cast
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Best Musical
Best Original Choreography
Best Original Costume Design
Best Original Lighting Design
Best Original Set Design
Best Original Sound Design
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play)
Best Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.