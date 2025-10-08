First Bulgarian Classical Concert in Las Vegas to Honor Former Nevada Governor Robert Joseph Miller

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Los Angeles has announced a landmark cultural event bringing Bulgarian classical music to Las Vegas for the first time.

The evening will honor former Nevada Governor Robert Joseph Miller, who has served as Bulgaria’s Honorary Consul in Nevada for 20 years and will be awarded the Golden Laurel Branch, the highest distinction of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The award recognizes Governor Miller’s long-standing commitment to strengthening Bulgarian-American relations and his dedicated service to cultural and diplomatic exchange.

Presented in collaboration with Bulgarian Classical Concerts – Los Angeles, the event will showcase the richness, depth, and emotional power of Bulgarian classical music performed by internationally acclaimed Bulgarian musicians. The program will also feature authentic interpretations of Bulgaria’s folk traditions, reflecting the nation’s cultural diversity and artistry.

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at Balkan Bar & Grill (Suite B-26, 953 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104). The venue, known for hosting Bulgarian cultural gatherings, will be transformed into a concert hall for the evening. A reception will follow the performance.

The event is organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, with the support of Shelly US, Balkan Bar & Grill, the Bulgarian Society of Nevada, and Bulgarian Classical Concerts – Los Angeles.