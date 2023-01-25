February First Friday Is DOWN FOR ANYTHING With Celebration Of New Multimedia Downtown Campaign

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is "Down for Anything" at the Feb. 3 event. The theme aligns with the new multi-media campaign recently launched by the city of Las Vegas that promotes Downtown Las Vegas as a place of diversity and inclusivity. The campaign features video and photos of more than 40 downtown Las Vegas influencers, community and business leaders to illuminate the area's vibrancy and ethos of opportunity.

To bring the "Down for Anything" theme to life, a stationary mobile billboard will play campaign videos, and "Down for Anything" merchandise will be featured in two adjacent booths.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation - 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint - The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19 Requests - Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist - Bohemian Boro is featured - Bohemian Boro was created in 2010 by Joe and Corrie Jenkins. Their goal is to bring beauty to function through glass art. Joe has been a glassblower for thirteen years and demonstrates his art live during First Friday, together with his son and wife. The family works together as a team - Bohemian Boro. Joe feels lucky enough to make a living through art and live in an area that recognizes and supports the community of glass artists.

"Down for Anything" - Stationary mobile billboard featuring new campaign videos, and merchandise.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space - Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free to a local artist. In February, Dray, an internationally known local Las Vegas artist who paints large scale murals, a series of Buddhas, other figurative and abstract art, will be the sponsored artist.

Entertainment - City of Las Vegas stage will showcase student performances starting at 5:00 p.m. Lit Reezy will be featured at 7:30 p.m. See www.ffflv.org for more information.

Food Trucks - Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information City paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Additional Parking at 1000 Commerce for $10 with a short walk to the event IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots - you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels - on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

FEBRUARY 3RD FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event:

Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists booths in the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district - Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun - there is always something fun for the whole family at First Friday.

Music - From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink - 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

Thanks to all our generous February sponsors:

city of Las Vegas

Health for Life

Crown Royal

Smirnoff

Jardin

Hemperco

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. We also believe in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is most known for the monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year. For more information on the First Friday Foundation, please visit Facebook page, Instagram or follow on Twitter or visit ffflv.org.