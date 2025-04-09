Feature: Young Artists Orchestra Of Las Vegas Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A significant milestone, 10 years, recognizes accomplishment and longevity. The Dr. Shirley Linzy Young Artists Orchestra of Las Vegas (YAO) will present its 10th Anniversary Concert Gala at The Smith Center on April 13.

Keith Tompson

Composer and music director Keith Thompson, known for The Composers Showcase, will serve as the emcee for this special anniversary concert. The event will feature "Aheym," an electrifying piece by Bryce Dessner of The National, as well as George Gershwin's timeless "Rhapsody in Blue," performed on its 101st anniversary by pianist Alexandria Le. The program will also include Tchaikovsky's mighty Symphony No. 4 and special performances by Cuban-American singer Noybel Gorgoy, The Groove Culture Band, and Mariachi Internacional from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Yunior Lopez​​​​

“Reaching 10 years is incredibly meaningful, and YAO is without a doubt one of my proudest achievements. It has empowered young people to grow as musicians, individuals, and future professionals. For me, it’s been a way to give back to a community that shaped who I am,” said Founder, violist, and conductor Yunior Lopez.

“I never looked at the 10-year mark as a specific goal. From the beginning, our focus was always on building something meaningful and sustainable, not just something that could last a decade. Still, we often received feedback from funders and supporters questioning the long-term viability of a tuition-free program at this scale. This orchestra will continue to survive and thrive as long as our youth and community believe in its value. That belief has carried us for the past decade, and I'm confident it will carry us even further.”

The orchestra is celebrated for its commitment to inclusive education, artistic excellence, and the development of young musicians. It debuted in October 2015 at the Las Vegas Clark County Library, performing classical works by Mozart, Elgar, and Piazzolla with a talented group of 22 local students. What began as a small ensemble has since evolved into a powerhouse of musical talent, expanding into several groups.

The YAO Symphony, featuring over 80 musicians up to the age of 22

The YAO Academy, a string orchestra with more than 50 students under 18

The Chamber Orchestra, which offers side-by-side performances with both local and visiting artists.

Its vision is to educate, promote, and develop the musical talent of Southern Nevada students through diverse and cultural music programming, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

“Las Vegas is home for me. My family moved here in the mid-1990s, and I spent my formative years in this city attending elementary, middle, and high school. After graduating, I studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, where I imagined I might eventually build my career. I fell in love with that city and thought it would be my permanent home. But life had other plans,” explained Lopez.

“While my family relocated to Miami, it was there that I met Melissa, who would later become my wife. When she was offered a job opportunity in Las Vegas, it just felt right. I still had friends and family here, and returning to a place that helped shape me felt like coming full circle.

Founding the orchestra wasn’t just a professional decision—it was deeply personal. I wanted to give back to the community that raised me, and I saw a real need for high-level, accessible music education in this city. Las Vegas was the perfect place to create something meaningful, lasting, and impactful.”

In 2017, the organization was renamed The Dr. Shirley Linzy Young Artists Orchestra of Las Vegas to honor Dr. Shirley Linzy, a dedicated supporter and advocate for the orchestra’s mission. Hundreds of young musicians have experienced significant artistic and professional growth. Remarkably, 100% of the orchestra's high school graduates have continued their studies at prestigious music schools and universities, including Yale, Vanderbilt, Indiana University, and The Colburn School.

Since 2021, the YAO has become one of the highest-grossing youth orchestras in the nation. With over 140 concerts and events presented since its inception, it continues to be a leading force in the Las Vegas cultural scene.

“As we look to the future, I hope to solidify YAO as a permanent and essential part of our community’s cultural fabric. Over the past 10 years, we’ve proven what’s possible when young people are given the tools, mentorship, and platform to grow—not just as musicians, but as confident, capable individuals,” added Lopez.

Their next step is to ensure the longevity of that mission. One of its key goals moving forward is to establish a dedicated endowment that will guarantee the orchestra’s continued growth and sustainability. The orchestra would also like to establish a permanent physical home to extend its reach in the community.

“We’ve built something truly special here, and with the continued support of our community, I believe the best is still ahead.”

For more information and to make a tax-deductible donation, visit LVYAO.org

