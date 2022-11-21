Feature: The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, Opens At Lighthouse Artspace
The Shops At Crystals brings holiday magic to Las Vegas through Dec. 30.
Photography by Patrick Hodgson
A new holiday tradition, The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, brings the 206-year-old classic fairy tale to the digital age. A young girl's magical Christmas Eve journey will dazzle everyone at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA) through Dec. 30.
The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, written by E.T.A. Hoffman in 1816, has been immortalized in ballets, films, cartoons, and television. The Immersive Nutcracker adds a New Medium to the timeless classic. Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker, who comes to life, battle the Mouse King while on an enchanting adventure across a holiday-themed dreamscape surrounding the audience in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor. The music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky narrates the greatly immersive experience in music from the opening to the finale with beloved scenes, including "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and "The March of the Toys." This 30-minute immersive experience will introduce young children to the art of ballet with its captivating storytelling. Those people who are young at heart will also appreciate the new version with a new perspective on a timeless story.
Professional ballet dancers seamlessly interact with animated characters in their own world in The Immersive Nutcracker. Renowned ballet dancers Denis Rodkin (principal dancer) and Eleonora Sevenard (leading soloist) perform among the whimsical animated characters. Elizabeth Pivovar and Alexander Marinosyan, young Canadian dancers, portray the young Marie and her brother Fritz.
The Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video using the latest projection mapping technology. Storywall Entertainment's creative and technical teams designed five fantasy worlds, adding to the imaginative explorations of children.
"Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story," says Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. "This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story's ballet roots."
The Immersive Nutcracker premiered on Nov. 19 in 11 cities, along with Las Vegas, including Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Phoenix, and San Antonio.
Lighthouse Immersive presents The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals, located next to Aria Las Vegas. For more info, visit immersive-nutcracker.com. Follow the exhibit on Facebook and Instagram @ nutcrackerimmersive.
November 21, 2022
