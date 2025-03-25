Feature: String Quartet FIDDLE & FERN ENSEMBLE to Perform Medley of Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marking the first public concert at the museum, the Fiddle & Fern Ensemble will present an evening of folk-inspired music, drawing inspiration from the GRAMMY-nominated group Danish String Quartet. After the concert, attendees are invited to a special champagne reception. Guests will also be able to explore the museum before the concert begins. The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will host this string quartet concert on March 28.

The concert will be led by four Las Vegas-based musicians, including violinists Arturo Hernández Gómez, Adrianna Shaw, James Anderson, and cellist and vocalist Kimberley Kistler. It's a traditional string quartet setup with two violins, a viola, and a cello.

Arturo Hernández Gómez

“This concert is something I've always wanted to do. I've never really found the right venue for it until I met Lucy [Lucy Formato, events coordinator] at The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, which is just beautiful. My friend Adriana is the second violinist for this group, and she had played a wedding at that museum and encouraged me to reach out,” explained Arturo. “Once I talked to Lucy, this concert could come together. This music is something I've always wanted to play because I grew up listening to fiddle music. This group, in particular, does a really great job of blending fiddle and classical music, which is my whole upbringing.”

The Fiddle & Fern concert is a wonderful way to immerse guests in a beautiful medley of music while simultaneously allowing them to experience the astonishing art of the museum.

“Our venue is just such a beautiful hidden jewel. There's already such an inspiring wealth of visual art to couple that with a sensory experience,” added Lucy Formato, events coordinator at The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum.

“We also host sound baths at the museum and hosted a private concert experience in December with Alexandria Le. After meeting Arturo and Adriana and experiencing their talent and passion, we collaborated to bring this into the space. This concert will be a play of light, sound, and color unique to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum.”

The concert will blend classical and folk music with a modern sound, while Danish folk tunes are hundreds of years old. This music is used in traditional weddings on some of Denmark's hidden islands. It is an opportunity to attend a concert at a museum, enjoy a glass of wine, talk about the concert, and interact with people.

“Besides uplifting and preserving Rita's legacy, part of our mission is serving the community. Las Vegas is an ever-evolving city, and our museum is evolving with the city. Having the opportunity to bring a different suite of events into the space and potentially bring in a variety of demographics throughout the city is the ultimate goal,” explained Lucy.

Tickets to attend the Fiddle & Fern Ensemble are available online and must be purchased in advance.

The ticket prices are $30 for the general public. Additionally, those who sign up to become a Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum member will receive free admission to Fiddle & Fern Ensemble, as well as any special event held at the museum throughout the year. More information about the various membership packages is available here. Additionally, new student members will receive a complimentary ticket to the concert.

Visitors will step into the extraordinary world of gifted artist Rita Deanin Abbey. Her imagination, talent, and vibrant spirit, shaped by her love for the desert Southwest, are showcased in a 10,500-square-foot museum. The museum features an astonishing variety of her work, including abstract expressionist paintings, stained-glass windows, sculptures, landscapes, figure studies, murals, and enamels.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, follow the museum on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

Lead Photo by Iain Robertson

Comments