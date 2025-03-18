Feature: SIN SITY SISTERS Will Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Special Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a community organization advocating for HIV/AIDS awareness, will celebrate their milestone 20th anniversary during the annual Red Dress charity event at The Usual Place on March 22.

This year's theme is Classic Red Dress, and proceeds from this event will benefit the Sisters' AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP), which provides life-saving medicine to individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

“It's amazing. I'm so honored that I've been able to be part of this milestone anniversary because I'm one of the founding members, being part of this for 20 years,” said Founding Member, Abbess and President of Sin Sity Sisters Sister Prudence.

“Just doing the mission that we do and being able to say that we've raised over a million dollars to help our community and are still thriving after 20 years is a huge testament. We thank the community for supporting us and the hard work we've done fighting for and helping the community,” added Sister Prudence.

The 17th annual Red Dress event will feature a night of dancing, a cash bar, and light bites provided by the popular downtown Las Vegas restaurant PublicUs, which has supported Sin City Sisters for 15 years. Rio Antone will host the event and showcase an impressive lineup of talented performers, including Keyska Diva, Derek Daniels, Hanna Barbeara, Ty Dupp, Lex Lunacy, and Touni Tea.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their most fabulous red outfits, including gowns, skirts, kilts, kimonos, saris, togas, or dashikis. The main event will feature a Red Dress Ensemble contest, allowing participants to showcase their creativity and individuality in various categories. The Sin Sity Sisters will also honor several community members by inducting them into Sainthood to recognize their talent, sponsorship, and generosity in supporting the order.

In addition, the event's silent auction promises enticing items, including travel excursions, show tickets, specialty clothing, and unique artwork.

This gala is a signature annual event that supports the Sin Sity Sisters' mission to promote HIV/AIDS awareness and assist those affected by the virus.

“With everything happening with the administration, we're just worried that we're going to get inundated with a need for us that we've not seen in a really long time. We've always been there to help out people with their HIV medicines and with their needs around that because we don't get any government assistance. We get all of our money from fundraising events. But with HIV assistance getting slashed right now, we're more worried than ever. All money we raise goes right back to the community,” explained Sister Prudence

The Sin Sity Sisters have raised over $1 million to support individuals in Southern Nevada through their SADAP program. SADAP assists all community members, regardless of race, age, or gender. This program was established to offer life-saving support to anyone up to 200 percent above the federal poverty level. For 17 years, SADAP has helped clients access HIV/AIDS medication and health insurance while also working to prevent the disease through services like PrEP and PEP. Most clients can receive the assistance they need within 24 to 48 hours of contacting the Sisters.

The Sin Sity Sisters have evolved from an organization into a symbol of resilience, compassion, and the celebration of life. This event highlights the strength of the community as it comes together to uplift, support, and create positive change, all while enjoying a truly fabulous time.

The Holy Order of the Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, guided by the global mission of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc. in San Francisco, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Nevada. The Sin Sity Sisters promotes universal joy while working to alleviate stigmatic guilt. Since their inception, the Sisters have raised over $1 million to support Southern Nevadans through their Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP). They also raise funds for various other LGBTQ+ organizations throughout the year.

This year's event will take place at The Usual Place, located at 100 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 110. General admission starts at $75, plus taxes and fees. VIP tables and booth seating are available, which includes one bottle of alcohol and three mixers. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Visit sinsitysisters.org for more info.

Comments