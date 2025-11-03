Feature: ROCK ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT NOV. 6

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delta Academy’s Rock Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA) is turning up the volume this fall with a free, high-energy concert at Downtown Container Park on Thursday, Nov. 6. Join them for an evening of live music and support talented students as they showcase their skills. It's an excellent opportunity to enjoy a fun evening and discover the next generation of talent in Las Vegas.

Open to the public and free of charge, the show will feature RAPA’s Resident Band performing an electrifying lineup of rock 'n' roll favorites. The evening will showcase the next generation of Las Vegas talent, offering the audience a chance to enjoy one of the first performances of possible future stars in one of downtown's most vibrant open-air venues.

RAPA serves as the state-of-the-art music conservatory program for students enrolled at Delta Academy, which is a public charter school in North Las Vegas, providing grades 9–12 with the opportunity to learn contemporary performance and music theory across various instruments, including vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, and DJ/EDM. The program is designed to inspire and motivate aspiring musicians, preparing them for careers in music through immersive training and live performance opportunities.

“Our students are not just performers, they are passionate artists," Dr. Jay Caballero, Chief Rock Officer of RAPA, proudly states. "The RAPA resident band, comprised of students who have auditioned and proven themselves, is a testament to their dedication. These students, among the top tier of our program, have the experience and skill to perform at a professional level in the community. They are the heart and soul of our school, our house band.”

The music taught and played at RAPA is a rich musical tapestry that spans from the 1950s to the present, featuring artists such as Elvis, Motown, Led Zeppelin, and KISS, as well as funk, hip hop, and heavy metal. This diverse range of genres features an exciting and entertaining experience for all music lovers.

“The band will go out and play a set of music that could be modern, popular music that many people have heard, and entertain people. They get experienced in playing in front of an audience as if they were just regular professional adults working in the music industry,” added Dr. Jay

"It's important for us to highlight local entertainment and local performers on the adult level, and that's much more important to highlight the student performing levels with the different schools and different art schools,” said James Gonzales, General Manager of Downtown Container Park. “Every time Dr. Jay [Caballero] reaches out to me and we do these concerts, you never know when you're going to have the next Imagine Dragons, the next Killers, or Panic at the Disco, and I think it starts on a small scale. For us to be able to host the students, have them perform and rock the stage at the Container Park for the local and small businesses and anybody else that comes in, it's very important to us.”

“About half the songs the band will play are student choice and student-led. We will also have some of our other students perform during the concert. Our senior students, who have been with us three to four years, will play a couple of songs. Then our students, who have been with us for one to two years, will perform a couple of songs,” added Dr. Jay.

The concert will be performed at The Lawn at Downtown Container Park, a venue for live entertainment and community events. The park itself spans 1.1 acres, featuring 39 shops, restaurants, and bars, all constructed from 43 repurposed shipping containers and 41 locally manufactured Xtreme cubes. Located at 707 Fremont St., Downtown Container Park is open seven days a week and hosts nightly entertainment for locals and visitors alike. For event details and upcoming concerts at Downtown Container Park, visit www.downtowncontainerpark.com.

The Delta Academy is a fully accredited, tuition-free public charter school serving grades 6–12 across Southern Nevada. Its mission is to provide a safe and nurturing educational environment where students can achieve academic and personal success through instruction and character development. To learn more about Delta Academy, visit www.deltaacademylv.com.

Delta Academy’s Rock Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA) will present a free, high-energy concert at Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St., from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6. If interested in joining the program, visit www.rapalv.com to learn more about the audition process and becoming a part of our Resident Band. Rock out at the concert!