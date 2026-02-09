Richard Elliot To Perform At Santa Fe Station In Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chart-topping, GRAMMY Award-nominated saxophonist Richard Elliot is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 13, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Richard Elliot has scored more than 20 Top 10 Smooth Jazz singles and #1 Contemporary Jazz albums. His debut solo album, Trolltown was released in 1986 and shortly thereafter he began a fruitful relationship with Bruce Lundvall and was signed to Blue Note Records. A few of his other stand out releases include 2016's Summer Madness albums including On The Town, Soul Embrace, After Dark, and Jumpin' Off. His 2013 collaboration with saxophonists Dave Koz Gerald Albright and Mindi Abair, Summer Horns. Elliot's last recorded Authentic Life was released in 2021 and joined together an A-list line up including Rick Braun, Dave Koz, Jeff Lorber, Chris “Big Dog” Davis, Philippe Saisse and. David Mann.

With the release of Straight Up Down Elliot states, “If there's a few people out there that enjoy or feel impacted or moved by what I do, then I feel like I've accomplished something. If my music affects them in a positive way, then I am happy.

Tickets for Richard Elliot are $37.50, $47.50, and $57.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13, 2026 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.