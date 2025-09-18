Feature: Fiddle & Fern Ensemble to Perform RHYTHMS OF LATIN AMERICA Concert Sept. 20

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will host Fiddle & Fern Ensemble for a special “Rhythms of Latin America” concert on Sept. 20.

The string quartet returns for the third time to the museum for an afternoon of lively, folksy and pop music. Fiddle & Fern Ensemble will perform an array of songs by legendary composers, including Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, Agustín Bardí, and Astor Piazzolla, among a medley of songs inspired by the Latin diaspora. Light refreshments will be available following the concert, and attendees are encouraged to explore the museum before and after the performance.

“We're just so excited to welcome back Fiddle and Fern with our mission-aligned events. We want to provide inspirational experiences for all of our visitors,” said Lucy Formato, Director of Events and Special Programming at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. “We are the only single female artist museum in Nevada, and we really just love bringing all kinds of different art mediums to the space. Rita was a visual artist as well as a poet, and bringing in these incredibly talented musicians really fills the architectural space with such a wonderful experience.”

Fiddle & Fern Ensemble includes violist Arturo Hernández Gómez, violinists Adrianna Shaw and James Anderson, and cellist Kimberley Kistler.

Arturo is a professional musician who plays the viola, violin, and mandolin in various styles, including classical, pop, folk, and jazz. While he primarily plays the violin, Arturo will play the viola, a string instrument in the violin family, which is typically bowed and slightly larger than a violin, producing a lower sound.

“When I was talking about my string quartet in college, the violist at the time was not able to continue. I decided I was up for the challenge, bought a viola, and took lessons with the university professor. I'm still playing 10 years later. I grew to love just the deep, dark tone of the instrument,” explained Arturo.

Based in Las Vegas, Arturo has over 10 years of experience in performing, arranging, and teaching music throughout the Valley. His professional credits and affiliations include notable figures and events such as Andrea Bocelli, the Latin GRAMMYs, and the Latin Billboard Awards. He is also a member of the Annex Quartet and the Las Vegas Young Artists Orchestra, and he has played in the pit orchestra for local musical theater productions.

Adrianna Shaw was born in Las Vegas and has dedicated her life to playing the violin. Immediately after graduating from the GRAMMY Award-winning Las Vegas Academy, she began her professional music career in Las Vegas. With a diverse background in jazz and classical music, Shaw is proficient in multiple styles and genres, including pop, country, and house/EDM. She has performed alongside many celebrity artists, such as Sir Rod Stewart, The Eagles, Steven Tyler, Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Earth, Wind & Fire, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Pitbull, Andrea Bocelli, Nick Jonas, Enrique Iglesias, Cyndi Lauper and Demi Lovato.

James Anderson, a native of Fort Collins, Colorado, has been playing the violin since the age of five. He is comfortable in various musical genres, including classical, jazz, tango, bluegrass, and old-time music, and has been featured on over 40 recordings. Anderson has performed in concert halls around the world and has collaborated with notable artists such as Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Carolyn Wonderland, Marcia Ball and Fyfe Dangerfield. Currently based in Las Vegas, Anderson is a highly sought-after violinist and teacher within the vibrant local music scene.

Kimberley Kistler is a cellist, singer and recording artist recognized for her engaging performances and ability to adapt to a variety of musical genres. Based in Las Vegas, Kimberley has built a career that spans contemporary, classical and crossover styles.

As for the meaning of Hispanic Heritage Month, Arturo was born in Mexico and moved with his family to Los Angeles.

“Hearing the music I grew up with, I am now playing some of that music. It feels really great to be celebrating this part of me, even though it is not all of me,” stated Arturo.

Tickets to attend Fiddle & Fern Ensemble’s “Rhythms of Latin America” concert must be reserved in advance.

Fiddle & Fern Ensemble will perform the special “Rhythms of Latin America” concert at Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, 5850 N. Park Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. For more information, visit ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.