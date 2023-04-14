Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The show shines with beloved performers at the Luxor Theater at the Luxor

Apr. 14, 2023  

On June 21, 2006, America's Got Talent (AGT) premiered on NBC to showcase undiscovered talent. The fantastic success of the show continues with a live stage show, America's Got Talent Presents Super Stars Live, performing in the Luxor Theater at the Luxor.

Once unknown, singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists, acrobats, and specialty acts shine on stage. America's Got Talent Presents Super Stars Live will regularly introduce new acts as well as welcome limited-engagement special guests.

Feature: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT PRESENTS SUPER STARS LIVE Bringing the Best Acts to the Stage One of those stars is Kodi Lee, who was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, now legally blind. He was also diagnosed on the autism spectrum and has Addison's disease. However, Lee is a musical genius as a singer, songwriter, and pianist, winning the 14th season of America's Got Talent. He also displays impressive stage presence and is a hit with audiences.

Wild Winner and comedian Jordan Conley is one of the guest hosts. Appearing in Season 17 of America's Got Talent, he was eliminated in the semifinals. Conley would get a second chance on AGT in 2022, wowing the audiences with his unique comedy and stage presence.

Light Balance is a team of young dancers, designers, programmers, and choreographers performing, developing, and experimenting with new genres and styles of the light dance show. They appeared on Season 12 of America's Got Talent, finishing in third place. Light Balance would return for America's Got Talent: The Champions, where they were eliminated in the preliminaries.

Deadly Games is a knife-throwing act with Alfredo Silva, a sixth-generation performer performing magic, juggling, and knife-throwing. He performs with Poland's Got Talent Season 8 winner Aleksandra Kiedrowicz. The act was first performed on Season 11 with numerous performances on AGT.

The Pack Drumline started Season 17 of America's Got Talent as a dynamic drumming group. The group's energy extends into the audience as the dream grows and expands for the young performers.

The celebration of some of the best acts from AGT entertains with a fast-paced, high-action variety show performed by past AGT superstars.

America's Got Talent Presents Super Stars Live is performed in the Luxor Theater at the Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The family-friendly show performs at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday (dark Monday and Tuesday). For more info, click here.




Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


April 14, 2023

