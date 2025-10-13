Eagles Add Additional 2026 Dates to Sphere Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 have been added to the band’s residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas. The new shows will take place Friday, February 20; Saturday, February 21; Friday, February 27; and Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The residency, EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE, now totals 52 shows from Friday, September 20, 2024, through Saturday, February 28, 2026, making it the longest-running Sphere residency. The general on-sale for the new shows will begin Friday, October 24 at 10:00 AM PT at here.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at here, powered by Seated, and begins Wednesday, October 22 at 10:00 AM PT. Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, & more.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles’ Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the newly announced dates are available beginning Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00 AM PT, exclusively at Eagles.vibee.com.

The Vibee Concierge and Eagles Third Encore Experience is located in The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, located just off Restaurant Row. Admission is free and open to the public. It features the Troubadour replica, exclusive to Vibee VIP guests, as well as the ‘Hotel California’ immersive experience, memorabilia, merch store, and all-new activations for fans.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Newly Added:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, October 31, 2025 / Saturday, November 1, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 / Saturday, November 8, 2025

Friday, January 23 / Saturday, January 24

Friday, January 30 / Saturday, January 31

About the EAGLES

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

Photo credit: Chloe Weir