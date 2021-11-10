EXTRAVAGANZA – The Vegas Spectacular Celebrates 500th Performance at Bally's Las Vegas

"EXTRAVAGANZA - The Vegas Spectacular," the critically-acclaimed and five-time "Best of Las Vegas" award-winning production celebrated its 500th performance last night (November 9), inside the Jubilee Theater at Bally's Las Vegas.



The show which had its first (and only) preview performance on March 14, 2020, before it closed the following day in compliance with state directives relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened on Monday, November 23 and remained the only the largest production in Las Vegas that continued to perform during the pandemic, even when limited to a 50-person audience maximum capacity per regulations. The show is now performing to full capacity audiences.



The cast and crew, including America's Got Talent alumni, crossbow artist Silvia Silvia and her husband, juggler Victor Ponce, celebrated the occasion with on stage photos with a "500th performance" cake designed by Showboy Bakeshop and a post photo shoot toast and celebration backstage prior to the performance. In addition, November 23 will mark the one-year anniversary since the show reopened during the pandemic.



This extravaganza of passion and thrills features sensual performances that showcase the captivating talents of over 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from around the world - including dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, comedians and, the return of the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre. Beautiful feats of strength and flexibility will make you gasp while the spectacular sets, massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms (which include some of Las Vegas' most famous headliners, from Elvis to Frank Sinatra, among others), will take your breath away.



Add to this some of the most glamorous costumes and sizzling dance numbers that will take the audience on a visual whirlwind as they follow the show's hero on his mysterious journey through the best of Las Vegas entertainment. From the return of the heart-stopping "Globe of Courage" motorcycle act to a stage filled with aerialists, acrobats, dancers and, the iconic Las Vegas showgirls, audiences are sure to feel the passion in this gorgeous, sexy and unforgettable revue - "EXTRAVAGANZA"!



"EXTRAVAGANZA - The Vegas Spectacular" performs nightly at the Jubilee Theatre inside Bally's Las Vegas Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm and Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm and 9:30 pm (dark Sunday). Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $109.99 to $145.99+ taxes and fees and can be purchased at Extravaganza-Vegas.com, the Bally's Las Vegas Box Office, Ticketmaster, BalllysLasVegas.com or by calling 702-777-7776.