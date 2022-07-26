Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA Comedy Hypnosis Show Picked Up For Extended Las Vegas Residency

Have YOU ever wanted to star in a Las Vegas Show? Then Don Barnhart's Hypnomania is the place for you. Barnhart is the only hypnotist that is also a full-time standup comedian with a separate Las Vegas residency and is also a Second City Conservatory Graduate.

Using his standup improv and hypnosis skills, Don Barnhart's Hypnomania is not your typical hypnosis show. If you take America's Got Talent, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Gong Show you've got the premise for Hypnomania", said Barnhart in a recent interview.

The insanity begins as Barnhart takes audience volunteers and turns them into the stars of the show by tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents. Volunteers sing, dance and sometimes even do 'the unexpected' in a show that combines standup, improvisation, and hypnosis.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader creating a unique performance in every show. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun. Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational, and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Barnhart's comedy hypnosis show is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Don Barnhart is also a headlining standup comedian and has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992 and has a FREE Personal Power download for Veterans on his website to help with PTSD and reducing stress.

See the show or BE the show! The choice is up to you. Everything comes together in a show that puts the audience on center stage, inhibitions gone, ready to perform as superstars. Skeptics are encouraged to attend.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania performs at Jokesters Comedy Club inside the Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park All-Suite Hotel just blocks from the Las Vegas Strip across from The Virgin Hotel.

Showtimes are 8pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets start at $29.95 and include all taxes/fee. They can be purchased at www.modernvegas.com

For more information, please visit www.DonBarnhart.com or www.HypnomaniaShow.com