Don Barnhart's Comedy Hypnosis Show Celebrates Las Vegas Grand Opening

Don Barnhart begins his 2nd ongoing residency in Las Vegas with his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show inside The Downtown Grand's Spare Room.

Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Show delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind in a show that is as empowering as it is entertaining.

It is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP, (Neuro-linguistic programming), guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stresses and fears and tap into their creative abilities with confidence.

Akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader, each performance is unique and fun for all. It's a human circus of crazy, silly, improvisational fun.

Don's twenty plus years of standup comedy club experience are evident, as well as his Second City Improv skills and his self-improvement hypnotic abilities. Everything comes together in a show that puts the audience on center stage, inhibitions gone, ready to perform like they never have before. Skeptics are encouraged to attend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQEiF-71PJ8

For years, Barnhart has been performing his Hypnomania Show at comedy clubs, cruise ships, corporations, entertaining the troops, colleges, high schools, fairs & recovery programs and now he's bringing that show to Las Vegas, NV nightly.

"Don takes the positive aspects of hypnotic trances for a spin. In an industry dominated by embarrassing and shocking antics, the comedy brought out of our shared hopes and dreams is refreshing, honest and just plain funny."

Audience members have the option to volunteer or sit back and watch. Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is as empowering as it is entertaining and Don leaves his audience volunteers feeling refreshed and recharged having learned a hypnotic technique they can use long after the show.

Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992 and even offers a free download of his Personal Power CD to help with stress, PTSD and anxiety on his website.

The Grand Opening of Hypnomania is Tuesday July 9th.

7:00PM Drinks/Light Snacks hosted by Chef Rhori Kow of Triple George Grill. Validated Parking.

8:00PM Showtime.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania's regular shows run Wednesday - Sunday at The Spare Room inside The Downtown Grand Casino Hotel

Barnhart is already a resident headliner with his standup comedy show at Jokesters Comedy Club inside The D Hotel & Casino with nightly shows at 10:30pm.

Barnhart recently filmed his Dry Bar Standup Comedy Special, which has over 4 million subscribers. He's been seen on Jokesters TV, MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

Don Barnhart also stars in the documentary, Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and plays a rather disgruntled, road weary comedian in the upcoming comedy film, Tribute To Fluffy. Don can also be seen playing a psychotic mad man in the new web series Max Justice.

Don is also a Bob & Tom Show Favorite and his standup comedy CD I'm Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio and in his off time, he teaches standup, improv and comedy writing at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute.

For more information or to be put on the VIP media guest list please contact Don at http://www.donbarnhart.com





