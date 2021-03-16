Delirious Comedy Club's Celebrity Comedy Series Continues With Pauly Shore

The legend returns! Comedian, actor, writer and director Pauly Shore returns to the Delirious Comedy Club stage at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino March 19th, 26th and April 9th, 2021. Shore will headline the 10 p.m. show inside The Fremont Room each night and will be joined by a cast of Pauly's friends.

Tickets for Pauly Shore Live in Las Vegas are now available starting at $69.95, and hotel guests receive $10 off of their ticket purchase. The Delirious Comedy Club performs in The Fremont Room at reduced capacity to allow for necessary social distancing. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DeliriousComedyclub.com.

Shore was propelled into stardom in 1990 when MTV's hit show "Totally Pauly" first aired. Shortly after, his award-winning HBO comedy special was released which quickly made him a household name and his iconic comedic timing earned him starring roles in several blockbuster hits such as "Encino Man," "Son in Law," "A Goofy Movie," and "Bio-Dome." Since, Shore has been featured on the big screen and streaming services everywhere in projects such as Adam Sandler's "Sandy Wexler," a self-made documentary "Pauly Shore Stands Alone" and the just-released hit comedy "Guest House," now available on digital and on-demand.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, Downtown Grand has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

· Reduced capacity of each show by more than 50% to allow for necessary social distancing inside the showroom. Seating is strictly limited.

· All highly touched surfaces including but not limited to tables, chairs, and more are more regularly sanitized and disinfected after every show.

· All staff members and patrons are required to wear masks except for while eating or drinking.

· The stage and its performers are stationed 12 feet away from audience members.

· All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer.

· A minimum of six feet between groups is required, including while waiting in line

· All customers will be seated by a host who will keep groups to a maximum of six people, providing they are from the same household, and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

· Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

· All beverages are served in disposable service ware.

Packing Downtown's best punchlines, the Delirious Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with locally and globally celebrated comedians and other special guests every Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with additional shows at 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.