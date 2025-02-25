Delirious Comedy Club Launches Expanded Schedule With Early and Late-Night Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delirious Comedy Club is expanding its offerings with more shows, solidifying its place as the only full-time, professional comedy club in the area. This exciting addition brings more opportunities for locals and tourists alike to experience top-tier comedy in an intimate, welcoming atmosphere.

Since its opening, Delirious Comedy Club has quickly gained a reputation for its unique, personal comedy experiences. Located inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, the club is known for its cozy showroom that offers a more interactive and up-close experience compared to the larger, more commercialized showrooms on the Las Vegas Strip. This expansion of showtimes ensures that comedy lovers can enjoy top-notch performances throughout the week.

The club's expanded schedule features both early and late-night shows, with performances Wednesday through Sunday, including two shows on Friday and Saturday nights. The new schedule also allows for increased opportunities to catch world-class comedians in a setting where they can truly connect with the audience.

When Don Barnhart isn't on tour, he takes center stage as the resident headliner at Delirious Comedy Club. Known for his unique blend of observational humor and personal storytelling, Barnhart's performances are a key draw for comedy fans. His regular presence at Delirious offers a chance to see one of the industry's seasoned professionals up close and personal, providing an unmatched experience for every audience member.

Delirious Comedy Club prides itself on providing an intimate, interactive comedy experience. With a smaller showroom, the audience feels closer to the action, allowing for more spontaneous and engaging performances. The venue's inviting atmosphere is complemented by Hennessey's Tavern, known for its great food, drinks, and friendly service.

Alongside its roster of established comedians, Delirious is committed to showcasing rising talent, giving up-and-coming performers the opportunity to shine. This dedication to fresh comedy has made Delirious a hub for exciting new voices in the Las Vegas comedy scene, and guests can often catch rising stars before they hit the big time.

What sets Delirious apart is not just its intimate setting and excellent talent, but its commitment to offering affordable entertainment. Ticket prices at Delirious Comedy Club are accessible, making it an ideal choice for both visitors to Las Vegas and locals looking for a fun night out without breaking the bank.

With its expanded show lineup, Delirious Comedy Club is poised to continue its growth as a favorite comedy venue in the city, providing visitors with an unforgettable night of laughs, great food, and a laid-back atmosphere.

Event Details:

Dates: Wednesday - Sunday at 7pm, Friday & Saturday at 7pm & 9pm

Location: Delirious Comedy Club, The showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street

Don't miss the chance to be part of the comedy magic at Delirious Comedy Club. Get your tickets now and experience the best comedy Las Vegas has to offer!

Comments