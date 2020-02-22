Delirious Comedy Club Las Vegas Continues Nightly Laughter With Downtown Celebrity Comedy Series

As the anchor show in the only fulltime showroom in Downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club continues to bring the nightly laughter with their celebrity comedy series featuring Christopher "Kid" Reid from Kid 'n Play and the House Party movies.

Christopher "Kid" Reid is best known as one-half of the late 1980s and early 1990s hip-hop musical act Kid 'n Play and starring in House Party, Class Act, Barbershop and more. His musical style delivered a positive, feel-good brand of hip-hop and he continues to bring that same fun, lighthearted swagger to his standup comedy.

Reid was particularly notable for his extreme high-top fade hairstyle bringing a comedic twist to all his roles. Reid is a natural comedian and has appeared on a number of television programs, including Martin, Sister, Sister and has also served as the host of amateur contest shows such as Your Big Break and Showtime At the Apollo.

Reid's been touring as a standup comedian selling out venues around the country and brings his naturally, lighthearted comedic style to Las Vegas as part of Delirious Comedy Club's Celebrity Comedy Series Feb 29th, 2020.

Delirious Comedy Club's Celebrity Comedy Series with Christopher "Kid" Reid will take place in The Spare Room's larger venue and is produced by Don Barnhart and Epic Entertainment in association with Barnhart's other venue, Jokesters Comedy Club which recently moved from The D Hotel to OYO Hotel & Casino. Delirious Comedy Club has been named the "Best Comedy Club" in Downtown Las Vegas as they consistently bring in top tier talent with nightly shows in an intimate showroom the way comedy was meant to be.

Featuring for Christopher Reid is British comedian Steve Hirst. Steve's unique brand of humor manages to translate the comical differences between the UK and the US and his act has been described as a mix between Benny Hill and the movie Snatch with impressions, music and hilarity.

Opening the show is Las Vegas resident and Delirious Comedy Club's House Emcee comedian Guy Fessenden who brings his fresh, cynically witty observations on modern day life stage.

Full bar service is available during the show and customers are encouraged to come early for dinner at the hotel's Freedom Beat restaurant.

Be sure to catch Delirious Comedy Club's regular shows every Wed - Sun at 9:00pm inside The Spare Room featuring some of the best live, professional standup comedy at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. The Spare Room is also home to other nightly shows including Presto! Magic, Hypnomania - Comedy Hypnosis Show and is in negotiations to bring in ComedySportz Las Vegas.

Location: Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

206 N. 3rd St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Showtimes: 7:30 & 10:00.

Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out: https://www.EpicEntertainment.com

General Admission Tickets are $39.99

VIP/Priority Seating are $49.99

VIP PLUS/Priority Seating/Center are $59.99

Full bar available during the show.

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Age restriction is 18 and over.

For more information, please visit: http://deliriouscomedyclub.com





