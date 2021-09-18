Delirious Comedy Club Adds A New Show, HOUSE OF MAGIC, to Las Vegas Lineup

House of Magic brings its rotating cast of comedy magic and variety acts to downtown Las Vegas beginning September 23rd, 2021.

"Serious magic, not taken seriously" is the motto for House of Magic which features a comedy magic show geared for adults although those under 21 are allowed with a parent or guardian. House of Magic showcases a rotating cast of comedy magicians who have been featured on the Tonight Show, Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy, Netflix, and more.

House of Magic runs at 6pm Thurs - Sun at Delirious Comedy Club located inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Tickets begin at $39.95. VIP seating options are available. House of Magic is perfect for a night out for couples, groups, bachelor and bachelorette parties, celebrations, and more. You will be wowed and amazed, laughing the night away.

Magic has always been a staple of entertainment and has been a popular hobby among celebrities and legends including Steve Martin, Neil Patrick Harris and Willie Nelson. The House of Magic brings you the funniest comedy magicians working today.

The House of Magic opens with comedy magician Justin Rivera whose list of credits include Comedy Central, Magic Castle in Hollywood and NBC's America's Got Talent where he was named favorite by judges Howard Stern, Sharon Osborne and Howie Mandel. Justin is an entertainer and magic consultant for the Grammy-nominated band OneRepublic, customizing and creating magic art for the popular music video "Love Runs Out" which received many awards, including charity involvement with the Black Eyed Peas.

Justin is known in the comedy circuit as the "Comedian Magician" for his ability to participate with his audience in an engaging, smart, and witty manner and recently performed overseas entertaining our troops.

House of Magic and Delirious Comedy Club is taking your health and safety seriously and abiding by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. At this time, customers are required to wear masks unless actively consuming a beverage.

The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit houseofmagiclasvegas.com or deliriouscomedyclub.com.