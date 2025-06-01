Del Sol Academy Cancels Spring Musical MEAN GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Del Sol Academy, a high school located in Las Vegas, cancelled their spring musical. In a letter addressed to parents, the school said that the production of Mean Girls was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts and lack of time for rehearsals.

Parents and students both shared that they had so many unanswered questions, many of the school's seniors sharing that they felt like they had a part of their year ripped away from them. For one of the parents, this wasn't enough.

“I bought the licensing, and I took it on myself so that they could have their show. It’s been overwhelming at times and a lot to take on, but it was the right thing to do,” one of the parents told 8 News Now.

Now, the production of Mean Girls was able to take place on May 16 and May 18 at the Notoriety Comedy Club in downtown Las Vegas. For more information, check out the 8 News Now article here.

