David Foster Makes His Wynn Las Vegas Debut With 'An Intimate Evening With David Foster – Hitman Tour' in January

As part of his sold out 'Hitman Tour,' 16-time Grammy award winning writer-producer David Foster will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with an exclusive show on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. Fans will enjoy an intimate evening at Encore Theater as Foster performs songs he wrote or produced, and tells the stories of the songs, artists and moments of his life. Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information:

Performance Dates: Jan. 21, 2022; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Call Center (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com

Foster is known as one the biggest musical forces of modern time with a career spanning more than four decades and hits including powerhouse songs such as Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard," Josh Groban's "You Raised Me Up," and many more. In addition to his position as a Celebrity Judge on Asia's Got Talent, Foster is working on several projects for Broadway productions, including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character Betty Boop, as well as writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller Lucky Us. Aside from his musical endeavors, Foster volunteers regularly and also created The David Foster Foundation in 1986 to provide financial support to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.