Count Down To 2020 With Highly-Acclaimed Entertainment At Boyd Gaming Destinations

Boyd Gaming destinations across the Las Vegas Valley are hosting New Year's Eve celebrations, featuring top live entertainment on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend the events below.

Aliante Showroom

New Year's Eve with Rhythm Nation

Tuesday, December 31

Formed in San Francisco, Calif., Rhythm Nation is bringing their unique blend of vocal harmonies and soul rhythm section to Access Showroom as they celebrate the new year with soul. The six-piece ensemble includes talented vocalists and musicians playing live, creating their signature, versatile sound.

Rhythm Nation's performance will feature top '60s Motown and '70s disco hits from iconic groups like The Temptations and Kool & The Gang, as well as today's greatest hits from artists like Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake.

Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town, and Suncoast.

ETA Lounge

Countdown to 2020 with DJ GC "The Golden Child"

Tuesday, December 31

ETA Lounge is counting down to 2020 with DJ GC "The Golden Child," spinning top hits that will make audiences want to dance into the new year. Influenced by some of Chicago's greatest DJs like Bad Boy Bill, Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, Terry Hunter and Jesse Saunders, DJ GC has shown that he can enlighten a crowd through his music throughout his career.

Over the past two decades, DJ GC has brought his unique style of music to countless events, playing at nearly every destination on the Las Vegas Strip, and for celebrities like legendary artist Aretha Franklin. On the turntables, DJ GC covers a wide range of music, including disco, '80s, Latin, hip-hop and house hits.

DJ entertainment starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more details, please visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Cannery Casino Hote

The Club

New Year's Eve in The Club with DSB - Tribute to Journey and DJ DMC

Tuesday, December 31

Bring in the new year at Cannery's The Club with live performances by DJ DMC and "DSB - Tribute to Journey." DJ DMC will be spinning top hits from 9 p.m. - 10 p.m., followed by the celebrated Journey tribute band taking the stage at 10 p.m.

Formed in 2009, DSB continues to deliver a nostalgic concert experience for fans, recreating Journey's classic hits, including "Don't Stop Believin,'" "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms" and "Wheel in the Sky." Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB strives to remain true to Journey's musical legacy by capturing the lush and Signature Sound of the band and its renowned lead vocalist Steve Perry.

DSB has been recognized by public figures MARK CUBAN and Ryan Seacrest as one of the top Journey tribute bands. The group has been featured on AXS TV's hit show "The World's Greatest Tribute Bands," and has become a fixture at the annual "Sounds Like Summer" concert series at Walt Disney World's Epcot. Additionally, DSB's recent 12,000-mile U.S. tour was featured on the FOX television network and Hallmark Channel's talk show "Home & Family."

Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast. All tickets include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

VIP seating is available for $400, accommodating up to four guests, and includes one premium liquor bottle of Jack Daniel's or Tito's Handmade Vodka, a picture frame and party favors.

Reserved table seating is available for $75 per person that must be bought in pairs and includes, one bottle of champagne per couple, a picture frame and party favors.

Reserved table seating is also available for $50 per person that must be bought in pairs and includes a picture frame as well as party favors.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 1. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Pin-Ups Bar

The Pin-Ups Bar is at the center of all the action at Cannery, paying tribute to post World War II pin-up girls, offering free live entertainment on New Year's Eve with classic rock artist Patrick Puffer from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Victory's Bar & Grill

Victory's Bar & Grill, the casual and fun sports bar at Cannery, invites guests to enjoy a free New Year's Eve celebration with DJ DMC spinning top hits from 10:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

One Six Sky Lounge

New Year's Eve WELCOME TO 2020 Celebration

Tuesday, December 31

Ring in the new year with the best view of the Las Vegas Strip fireworks at One Six Sky Lounge located at the top of Eastside Cannery with a special "Welcome to 2020" celebration.

Presented by GoUrbanVegas.com, The Kado Company and Biz Entertainment West, the New Year's Eve celebration will feature live DJ, comedy and band performances, party favors and food. Guests will want to dance into the new year as a celebrity DJ spins top hits throughout the evening.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55.05 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.EastsideCannery.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Eastside Cannery, Cannery, Aliante, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

On New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1, 2020), guests are also invited to the GoUrbanVegas.com Brunch with Benefits from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $29.36 per person, and attend the GoUrbanVegas.com Day Party from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. for $20.18 per person (brunch tickets include access to the GoUrbanVegas.com Day Party). For more event details, call (702) 787-1272 or visit Eastside Cannery's front desk.

Marilyn's Lounge

New Year's Eve with Burn Unit

Tuesday, December 31

Burn Unit is kicking off the new year with a high-energy show, offering a diverse collection of rock 'n' roll cover songs that will keep guests on their feet all night long.

As a tribute to the many music lovers of their generation, the members of Burn Unit specialize in combining a wide range of tunes, spanning from the classic rock of the '70s to the more contemporary sounds of today's hard rock bands.

Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased in-person at the Eastside Cannery front desk. Tickets include party favors and a midnight champagne toast, and go on-sale on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m.

Pin-Ups Bar

Pin-Ups Lounge is at the center of all the action at Eastside Cannery, offering cool libations and a nostalgic atmosphere that takes guests back to the early '60s. The lounge will offer free New Year's Eve entertainment, featuring classic music duo Cat Daddy performing from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery is hosting a NYE Glow Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Kyd Wicked will be spinning EDM and top hits throughout the night as guests party into the new year enjoying an open bar, small bites and snacks, games, contests, party favors, a photo booth and more. Tickets are $57 (inclusive). To purchase tickets, call (702) 365-7337.

Prime Rib Loft

Prime Rib Loft is hosting a celebratory New Year's Eve dinner and dance event on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. for $125 per person (tax and gratuity are not included). Guests can enjoy a delectable three-course dinner menu, an open bar available until 12:30 a.m. and DJ performances from "The Human Jukebox." Tickets to this event will also include a champagne toast and party favors. To purchase tickets, call (702) 365-7111.

Mardi Gras Ballroom

New Year's Eve with Disco Inferno

Ring in the new year with disco, funk and fun at the New Year's Eve celebration at Mardi Gras Ballroom, featuring live performances by Disco Inferno.

Disco Inferno will bring audiences back to the '70s with top groovy hits.

The party begins at 10 p.m. Tickets are $77 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased at The Orleans Box Office.

Orleans Showroom

Confunkshun

Tuesday, December 31

Formed in Vallejo, Calif., Confunkshun delivers a high-energy New Year's Eve show, featuring electrifying choreography, six-part vocal harmonies and a dash of humor. The funk group will perform romantic ballads and dance party hits, bringing memorable melodies, inventive horn arrangements and clav-guitar woven grooves to the stage.

In 2014, the band received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National R&B Music Society. The next year, they released their 12th studio album, "More Than Love," which was their first studio album in almost 30 years. Confunkshun celebrated their 45th anniversary as a band in 2017. They continue to sell out venues, performing their top hits like "Sho' Feels Good to Me."

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street Lounge is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free, spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. On New Year's Eve, Envy will be performing from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Sam's Town Live!

New Year's Eve Celebration with Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Tuesday, December 31

Sam's Town is ringing in 2020 with highly-acclaimed tribute band, Serpentine Fire, who will bring exceptional renditions of the signature style and sound of the famous R&B, soul and funk group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Serpentine Fire will perform Earth, Wind & Fire's classic hits, including "September," "After the Love is Gone," "Let's Groove," "Reasons" and more.

Showtime is 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

VIP tables are available for $200, accommodating up to four guests, and includes one bottle of liquor and a champagne toast a midnight.

Reserved table seating is available for $60 per couple (sold in pairs), and includes two drink tickets per person and a champagne toast a midnight.





