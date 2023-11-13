Comedian Russell Peters Announces Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Beloved stand-up comedian Russell Peters announced today his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Russell Peters: Live. Bringing all-new laughs, Peters will take the stage on Friday, June 14, 2024 and Saturday, June 15, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT.

Peters has wowed fans with three decades of laughs and shows no sign of slowing down. Since taking the stage at 19, Peters has set attendance records at venues around the world, even breaking the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

Ticket information:

Performance Dates: June 14-15, 2024; shows begin at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.50 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special, with Russell Peters: Notorious. Most recently, Peters’ The Deported World Tour aired on Amazon Prime in 2020. Peters was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Best Comics of All Time” and has been awarded the Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing, and acting talents.

Lately, Peters has dedicated his time to his podcast, Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters, while developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada, amongst other projects. Now, Peters is eager to make his highly-anticipated return to the mic at Encore Theater in summer 2024.

For tickets, VIP packages, or more information on these shows, visit WynnLasVegas.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas