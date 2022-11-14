Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Announces Venue Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In March 2023

Award-winning comedian and author, Iliza Shlesinger will make her venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back shows of "Iliza: Live."

Announced today, Shlesinger will present her unparalleled comedic talents on Friday, March 10, 2023 and Saturday, March 11, 2023. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

2023 Performance Dates: March 10-11, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $49.95 plus applicable fees

Point Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Shlesinger has sold out performances worldwide, with a devoted fan base known for creating Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. In October, she released her sixth Netflix stand up special, Hot Forever (2022), and her second book All Things Aside: Absolutely Correct Opinions. Known for coining the term "Elder Millennial'' in her 2018 Netflix special, Elder Millennial, Shlesinger's other specials are Unveiled (2019), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015), and War Paint (2013). She wrote and starred in the Netflix Rom-Com movie Good On Paper, and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the No. 1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential. She also appeared in the critically-acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby. Shlesinger's first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity and her podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything are also fan favorites.

For more information on these performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.