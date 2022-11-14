Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Announces Venue Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In March 2023
Announced today, Shlesinger will present her unparalleled comedic talents on Friday, March 10, 2023 and Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Award-winning comedian and author, Iliza Shlesinger will make her venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back shows of "Iliza: Live."
Announced today, Shlesinger will present her unparalleled comedic talents on Friday, March 10, 2023 and Saturday, March 11, 2023. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.
Ticket Information
-
2023 Performance Dates: March 10-11, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST
-
Price: Tickets starting at $49.95 plus applicable fees
-
Point Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com
Shlesinger has sold out performances worldwide, with a devoted fan base known for creating Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. In October, she released her sixth Netflix stand up special, Hot Forever (2022), and her second book All Things Aside: Absolutely Correct Opinions. Known for coining the term "Elder Millennial'' in her 2018 Netflix special, Elder Millennial, Shlesinger's other specials are Unveiled (2019), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015), and War Paint (2013). She wrote and starred in the Netflix Rom-Com movie Good On Paper, and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the No. 1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential. She also appeared in the critically-acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby. Shlesinger's first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity and her podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything are also fan favorites.
For more information on these performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.
More Hot Stories For You
November 13, 2022
The Diamond Certified, GRAMMY Award nominated artist performed “Wow,” “I Like You,” “Better Now,” “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Rockstar,” and “Congratulations” for his hyped fans, ending the show with “White Iverson.” His engaging performance was the perfect fit for the immersive nightclub. Check out the photos here.
Listen: BAT OUT OF HELL Star Alizé Cruz Talks Audition Process & Playing Raven on BREAKING THE CURTAIN
November 12, 2022
Following an interview last month with Travis Cormier who plays Strat; the leader of the Lost in Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell The Musical in Las Vegas, Breaking the Curtain is back with another interview, joined by Alizé Cruz. Alizé plays the role of Raven Falco; the daughter of Falco who catches the eye of Strat.
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Returns To Myron's At The Smith Center
November 11, 2022
Jim Caruso's Cast Party (with Billy Stritch at the piano) will make a triumphant return to Las Vegas on Friday, November 18 at 7pm. The 'extreme open mic' will take place at Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas.
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts JUST PLAYIN Next Week
November 10, 2022
Lee Franklin's play Just Playin' focuses on a group of men at a rustic cottage in Maine celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their regular poker game. The next day, their wives (in one case, an ex-wife) gather at the same cottage (after the guys have left) to play Mahjong. The Mahjong game is also marking its 25th Anniversary.
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS LIVE Celebrates First Anniversary at Luxor Hotel and Casino
November 8, 2022
The star-studded cast of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE celebrated its first anniversary Friday, Nov. 4 inside Luxor Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino.