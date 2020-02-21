Comedian Don Barnhart to Reopen Jokesters Comedy Club In Las Vegas

Resident comedian Don Barnhart and Jokesters Comedy Club continue bringing the late night laughter to Las Vegas beginning Feb 24th at The Attic Showroom nightly at 10:00PM inside the OYO Hotel & Casino.

In celebration of their grand reopening on Feb 24th, Jokesters Comedy Club is offering VIP admission and 1 drink for only $24 with their Groupon Special.

Jokesters Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with a rotating cast of professional comics and some of the best local talent opening the show. Jokesters Comedy Club also showcases comedians from around the world and many that you may have seen on Comedy Central, HBO, The Tonight Show, Dry Bar Comedy, Conan, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Netflix, The Bob & Tom Show, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon and more.

Since opening, Jokesters Comedy Club received the "Best Comedy Club" Silver Award from the Las Vegas Review Journal, named "Best New Show" by Vegas.com and last summer, Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed Jokesters Day in Las Vegas celebrating their 1000th show.

Mayor Goodman congratulated Barnhart saying, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Audiences say Don's wit reminds them of a young George Carlin with an animated delivery. "Don Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

"We're opening on the 24th in the city that's open 24 hours a day so we thought, let's keep the theme of 24", said Barnhart in a recent interview.

VidAngel just released Don Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special The Spinal Disintegration of Man which has already gone viral and is the inspiration for Barnhart's one man show, The DeEvolution of Man.

Don Barnhart Demo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEEji7BOhFg

Don's film career has really been gaining steam as he also stars in the documentary, Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and plays a rather disgruntled, road weary and carefree comedian in the upcoming comedy film, Tribute To Fluffy. Don can also be seen playing a psychotic mad man in the web series Max Justice.

Besides all of this, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops and since 1992 and stars in the documentary I AM BATTLE COMIC by filmmaker Jordan Brady. In his off time Barnhart teaches stand up, improv and comedy writing at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute. Don Barnhart is once again scheduled to head back to The Middle East to entertain the troops this spring for Armed Forces Entertainment.

Jokesters Comedy Club also produces Jokesters TV bringing the best of their nightly show to television available locally on The CW Las Vegas and worldwide in syndication and on the internet with Amazon Prime.

"One of the reasons comedians love to perform at Jokesters and celebrities are always dropping in is that we are truly a comics' showroom", said producer/comedian Don Barnhart. "We encourage our comedians to let loose, take chances and push the boundaries...just as long as it's funny."

Jokesters Comedy Club will bring the laugher nightly at 10:00PM inside The Attic Showroom on the 2nd floor of the OYO Hotel & Casino (Formerly Hooters).

The OYO Hotel & Casino is also home to has a variety of other shows to choose from including: Alain Nu's "The Man Who Knows", The World Famous Ink Spots "Classic Hits", "Amazing Magic" Starring Tommy Wind, Motown Extreme "5 Star Motown Tribute Show and Cherry Boom Boom the "Rock n' Roll a Go Go Live Dance Show".

OYO Hotel and Casino Las Vegas is a refreshing change from mega-casino hotels and an awesome secret for those in the know. Come and enjoy name-brand restaurants, top-notch entertainment, a pool you won't want to leave and sleek spaces with every convenience. We are located at the south end of the Strip, in the action but not the crowds.

At The OYO Hotel & Casino, you'll recognize the names of our world-famous restaurants, and you'll enjoy their delicious dining options throughout your stay. From Hooters Restaurant to Steak 'n Shake, we have more than enough options to satisfy your appetite at any time of the day including the Underground Lounge, The Porch and Southside Eatery.

Jokesters Groupon Special of only $24 for VIP Admission and 1 drink can be found at:

https://www.groupon.com/deals/gl-jokesters-comedy-club-las-vegas-2020?fbclid=IwAR3kDym6tRo89mipSI-BjZwT4RfwEZ8-msv6TJQrGGUtS_0LpFU-L_qhwyQ

General Admission tickets normally start at $44.95

OYO Hotel & Casino

115 East Tropicana

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tickets for current or upcoming shows can be purchased at the casino or online at: http://www.ticketkite.com

For more information, please visit:

https://www.jokesterslasvegas.com

http://www.DonBarnhart.com





