Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Live Comedy Back To Las Vegas

Don Barnhart brings the laughter back to Las Vegas as Delirious Comedy Club reopens at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino with nightly laughter at beginning July 4th holiday weekend with 2 shows nightly inside The Spare Room at 8 & 10pm.

"The thing I miss most about performing is seeing people smile and hearing their laughter, laughter can be a great healing tool and it's important to our mental health", said Barnhart. "They say that laughter is the best medicine and to say we need laughter now more than ever is an understatement."

During the off times, Barnhart kept busy by doing his Joe Exotic, Tiger King impression which got him listed alongside actor Rob Lowe and comedian Jimmy Fallon as the top Tiger King impersonators. Fellow comedian Wendy Liebman suggested Don should do a Tiger King parody, so Barnhart took her advice creating Joe Zotic - The Tiger King and it's been blowing up all over the internet. Barnhart started playing around with the voice, borrowing his wife's jewelry and just happened to have a drawer full of wigs from his days doing characters at the Second City Conservatory.

"I've always loved playing characters and try to incorporate those into my standup," Barnhart explained. Don has a new standup comedy special, The Spinal Disintegration of Man on the Dry Bar Comedy Application and is working on a sitcom and one man show based on his standup.

Don credits his Second City instructors Mike Ross and Mark Beltzman for keeping him honest in his approach to comedy. Barnhart added, "Both Mike and Mark emphasized the importance of keep the moments and surroundings real even if you're doing an over the top character. It has to have underlying truth to hold the audience."

Since 1992, Barnhart has performed and produced comedy shows for the troops stationed around the world with Battle Comics and is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic. Don also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and has been seen on MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, and FOX. He is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and can be heard regularly on Sirius/XM.

Barnhart is the author of the Amazon Best-Seller Finding your Funny exploring the art, science and business of standup comedy. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace. He is also the author of the new book Rock Bottom about a returning veteran who becomes homeless and finds his way back through humor.

According to Help.org, "Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner."

The Grand Reopening of Delirious Comedy Club features headliners Don Barnhart along with special guests dropping in each night including performances by Mark Pitta and Greg Vaccariello from The Tonight Show, Derek Richards from The Irish Comedy Tour and local favorites Brandon James and Guy Fessenden.

Full bar service is available during the show and customers are encouraged to come early for dinner at the hotel's Freedom Beat or Triple George Grill.

Don Barnhart's Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSIR5_mQG9A

Barnhart added, "We take comedy and your health seriously! We're going all out to implement social distancing protocols to keep our customers, staff and comics healthy."

Prior to entering the hotel, everyone will have their temperature checked with a contactless thermometer. Anyone with a temp higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed inside.

Customers are asked to keep a 6' distance while waiting in line.

Delirious Comedy Club has reduced the capacity of each show by over 50% to allow for safe social distancing inside the showrooms.

All customers will be seated by a host, keeping groups to a maximum of 6 people and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

Staff members who have been sick, may have been exposed to positive COVID-19 individuals, or who are not feeling well may not come to work.

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel.

All high touch surfaces including (but not limited to) tables, chairs, menus, doorknobs, faucets, bathrooms and more have been sanitized and will continue to be disinfected after every show.

All staff members will wear masks.

Customers are required to wear masks which will be given out prior to entering the club.

Beverages will be served in disposable service ware.

"These are just some of the guidelines we're following and are monitoring health advisories and local authorities to any updates and changes as our goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our customers to relax and enjoy a great night of laughter with family and friends. We look forward to seeing your smile and hearing your laughter soon!"

Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You