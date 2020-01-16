Christopher 'Kid' Reid Comes to Delirious Comedy Club In Downtown Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino welcomes Chris "Kid" Reid to their 2020 Celebrity Comedy Series.

Christopher "Kid" Reid is best known as one-half of the late 1980s and early 1990s hip-hop musical act Kid 'n Play and starring in House Party, Class Act, Barbershop and more. His musical style delivered a positive, feel-good brand of hip-hop and he continues to bring that same fun, lighthearted swagger to his standup comedy.

Reid was particularly notable for his extreme high-top fade hairstyle bringing a comedic twist to all his roles. Reid is a natural comedian and has appeared on a number of television programs, including Martin, Sister, Sister and has also served as the host of amateur contest shows such as Your Big Break and Showtime At the Apollo.

Reid's been touring as a standup comedian selling out venues around the country and brings his naturally, lighthearted comedic style to Las Vegas as part of Delirious Comedy Club's Celebrity Comedy Series Feb 29th, 2020.

Chris recently wrote the theme song to HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher and has appeared on the VH1 reality magician game show Celebracadabra and has been a guest on The Dawn and Drew Show and Comics Unleashed.

Delirious Comedy Club's Celebrity Comedy Series with Christopher "Kid" Reid will take place in The Spare Room's larger venue and is produced by DLGS Entertainment in association with Jokesters Comedy Club.

Opening the show is a special guest of Chris' along with Vegas resident comedian Guy Fessenden who brings his fresh, cynical observations on modern day life.

Full bar service is available during the show and customers are encouraged to come early for dinner at the hotel's Freedom Beat restaurant.

Be sure to catch Delirious Comedy Club's regular shows every Wed - Sun at 9:00pm inside The Spare Room featuring some of the best live, professional standup comedy at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. The Spare Room is also home to other nightly shows: Presto! Comedy & Magic and Hypnomania - Comedy Hypnosis Show.

Location: Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

206 N. 3rd St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Showtimes: 7:30 & 10:00.

Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out: https://www.dlgsentertainment.com

General Admission Tickets are $39.99

VIP/Priority Seating are $49.99

VIP PLUS/Priority Seating/Center are $59.99

Full bar available during the show.

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Age restriction is 18 and over.

For more information, please visit: http://deliriouscomedyclub.com





