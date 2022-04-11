Chris Tucker Announces Two-Night Engagement At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 2022

Internationally renowned comedian Chris Tucker will return to Las Vegas for a two-night engagement at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, July 8, 2022 and Saturday, July 9, 2022. A fan favorite, Tucker has previously performed to eight sold-out audiences at Encore Theater. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Tucker's live comedy shows have received rave reviews globally, and Encore Theater offers fans a more unique and intimate venue to experience his celebrated comedic style. Best known for his role in the Rush Hour blockbuster film franchise, Tucker is also an award-winning actor, producer, comedian, philanthropist and production company owner.

For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Chris Tucker is an International Award-winning Actor, Producer, and Comedian, best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" Blockbuster franchise. His career began in the early 1990s, when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic, Friday. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie, Money Talks and later appeared in Luc Besson's Internationally successful film, The Fifth Element. He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film, Silver Linings Playbook. In 2015, Chris released Chris Tucker Live, exclusively on Netflix, marking his first project he has starred in and produced through his own company - Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation and making a difference. He truly believes that we are blessed to be a blessing.