Chelsea Handler Announces Four New Dates For CHELSEA AT THE CHELSEA Las Vegas Residency

Due to overwhelming fan demand, GRAMMY-nominated comedian, television host, six-time best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler, has announced four additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, “Chelsea at The Chelsea,” the first female comedian residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The new shows will take place on Saturday, July 5, Saturday, Aug. 30, Saturday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800.745.3000.

Citi is the official card of “Chelsea at The Chelsea.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and SiriusXM customers, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following previously announced performances are on sale now:

Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025

As previously announced, Chelsea will donate $1 of every ticket purchased to “Chelsea at The Chelsea” back to The Animal Foundation, Nevada's largest open admission shelter.

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six New York Times best-selling books, five of which have reached #1, including 2019's Life Will Be the Death of Me. Her upcoming seventh book, a new memoir-in-essays titled I'll Have What She's Having, will publish February 25, 2025, on Chelsea's 50th birthday.

In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People's Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special Revolution. Handler recently wrapped her stand-up tour Chelsea Handler Live and can be seen at her Las Vegas residency Chelsea at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, through which she made history as the venue's first female comedian residency. Next, she will continue her celebrated run as host of the Critics' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year on February 7, 2025.

