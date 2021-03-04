Celebrate The Luck Of The Irish At Downtown Grand & Hotel And Casino With St. Patrick's Day Eats And Drinks

This St. Patrick's Day, guests can enjoy traditional and Irish-inspired food and drink specials at Freedom Beat and Triple George Grill inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino beginning Wednesday, March 17. The celebratory menus include authentic corned beef brisket, potato leek soup, Jameson Irish whiskey flights, Guinness drafts and much more. To join the party, book reservations and learn more, please visit DowntownGrand.com or call 855-DT-GRAND.

Freedom Beat St. Patrick's Day Menu Specials

Corned Beef Plate - Made with fresh corned beef, carrots, cabbage and roasted potatoes; available only on March 17; $14

Domestic beer buckets for $30 and $7 Jameson shots; available March 17 - 21

Triple George Grill St. Patrick's Day Menu Specials

Drink Specials Guinness Drafts; $6 Jameson Irish Whiskey; $7 Irish Coffee; $9 Jameson Flight, including Jameson, Jameson Black Barrel, and Jameson Caskmates IPA; $25

Food Specials; available from 11 a.m. to close Potato Leek Soup; $9 Homemade Corned Beef Brisket and Braised Cabbage, with fingerling potatoes and baby carrots; $26

In addition, guests can enjoy festive specialties from the everyday a la carte menu including: Reuben Sandwich, made with corned beef, gruyere cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread; $13 Pot Roast with braised short rib, mashed potatoes, root vegetables and gravy; $22 Roast Lamb Chops, topped with artichokes, olives and feta with minted gremolata; $46



To book a stay, make reservations and to learn more, visit Downtowngrand.com, TripleGeorgeGrill.com or call 855 DT-GRAND.