Celebrate Easter With Delectable Dining Specials At Boyd Gaming Destinations

Boyd Gaming dining destinations across the Las Vegas Valley will serve Easter buffets and special holiday menus on Easter weekend.

Reservations are strongly recommended. Menus, prices and times are subject to change. For a full list of all holiday specials, please visit: www.boydgaming.com/2019Easter.

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa / 702-692-7777 / www.aliantegaming.com

MRKT will offer a special meal on Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21 for $48. The Easter menu will feature Colorado lamb T-bone, tiger prawn brochette, spring-herbed orzo and terrine primavera. To end the meal, diners can enjoy Meyer lemon and basil sorbet.

Bistro 57's Easter special will be offered on Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21 and features a three-course dinner for $42, starting with a burrata and Panzanella salad. For the main course, Bistro 57 will serve seafood pesto on capellini. A spring fruit tart will be served for dessert.

FARM will serve a pineapple brown sugar ham dinner on Easter weekend (Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21) for $12.99. The special includes honey-roasted spring carrots and asparagus.

Medley Buffet will offer Easter specials on Sunday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to close, featuring hand-carved Prime rib, roasted leg of lamb, mustard-crusted pork tenderloin and more. The buffet price is $19.99 with a B Connected card or $24.99 without a B Connected card. For more details, visit www.aliantegaming.com/dine/casual-dining/medley-buffet.

Cannery Casino Hotel / 702-507-5700 / www.cannerycasino.com

Cannery Row Buffet will serve Easter specials from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. The price of the buffet with a C.A.N. Club Frequent Flyer Players Card starts at $15.99. The price of the buffet without a players card is $18.99. Easter buffet specials include hand-carved Prime rib roast, herb and garlic roasted leg of lamb, carved ham with brown sugar and mustard glaze, steamed clams and mussels and more. For a full list of buffet offerings, www.cannerycasino.com/dine/casual-dining/cannery-row-buffet.

Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel / 702-507-5700 / www.eastsidecannery.com

Snaps is serving up an Easter ham with rum raisin sauce for $10.99 on Sunday, April 21. The special includes hand-carved ham topped with rum raisin sauce, served with candied yams, green bean almondine and a crisp house salad.

Fremont Hotel and Casino / 702-385-3232 / www.fremontcasino.com

200 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Paradise Buffet will offer a special Easter holiday menu on Sunday, April 21 $18.99 with a B Connected card or $19.99 without a B Connected card. The Easter buffet will feature a variety of brunch favorites like champagne, eggs benedict, omelets made-to-order and more from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. For lunch and dinner, guests can enjoy Prime rib, baked Virginia ham, pork loin rosemary Dijon, leg of lamb and more from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. For a full list of buffet offerings, visit www.fremontcasino.com/dine/casual-dining/paradise-buffet-and-cafe.

Paradise Café is serving up a yummy Easter special for $16.99 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Diners can choose from the following entrée selections: glazed Virginia ham served with baked yams; grilled salmon served with shrimp scampi and rice pilaf; and grilled lamb chops served with garlic mashed potatoes. All specials come with green beans amandine and a trip to the soup and salad bar. A slice of coconut custard, pumpkin, cherry, apple, chocolate cream or banana cream pie will be served for dessert.

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino / 702-367-7111 / www.goldcoastcasino.com

Cornerstone will serve a scrumptious Easter dinner menu from 5 p.m. to close for $45. For starters, guests can choose from a soup du jour or dinner salad. The main entrée features the choice of braised lamb shanks served with root vegetables and couscous. Diners can also choose a lemon herb baked orange roughy served with Safran rice and citrus butter sauce. For dessert, guests can enjoy white chocolate cranberry bread pudding with vanilla custard sauce. Reservations are strongly recommended.

The Orleans Hotel and Casino / 702-365-7111 / www.orleanscasino.com

Prime Rib Loft is offering a special Easter menu, featuring a special three-course dinner menu from 5 p.m. to close for $36 per person. Guests will have the option to choose one of two starter options, including bruschetta with the choice of soup or salad, or a kale salad. For the main entrée, Prime Rib Loft will serve Salmon in Phyllo with scallop mousse and mushroom duxelle wrapped in Greek Phyllo dough over saffron-vanilla beurre blanc and green beans. To finish off the meal, guests can enjoy carrot cake cheesecake.

Copper Whisk Café will serve a delectable three-course Easter menu for $18 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. The main entrée features grilled New Zealand baby lamb chops, served with potato pancake, lamb au jus and seasonal vegetables. Guests can end their meal with a fresh fruit tart. Diners can also add a soup or salad to their meal for $2.50.

Big Al's Oyster Bar will serve a tasty seafood Easter special on Sunday, April 21 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. for $24. The Easter special will include the choice of a cup of Boston or Manhattan clam chowder, or a dinner salad. The main course features stuffed pancetta-wrapped shrimp with seafood mousse stuffing, rice pilaf and citrus butter sauce. Diners will also be served a 15-oz. draft beer.

Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall / 702-456-7777 / www.samstownlv.com

Firelight Buffet will offer a special Easter holiday menu on Sunday, April 21, featuring unlimited sparkling wine, mimosas and bellinis. The Easter buffet specials will be available from 8 a.m. to close for $18.99 with a B Connected card. The Easter buffet will feature hand-carved Prime rib, herb-roasted leg of lamb, brown sugar baked ham, Easter baskets with colored eggs and more. For a full list of buffet offering, please visit www.samstownlv.com/dine/firelight-buffet.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino / 702-636-7111 / www.suncoastcasino.com

Salvatore's will serve the following special selections on Easter Sunday (reservations are required):

Shrimp and crab tower served with fresh mozzarella, avocado, sweet onions and tomatoes, topped with a savory blend of crab and shrimp nesting on baby arugula with a balsamic drizzle for $14.95

Pan-roasted, fresh Mediterranean branzino on a roasted medley of mushrooms, bliss potatoes and peppers, finished with a red pepper aioli for $32.95

Tender slices of smoked pit-smoked ham glazed with spiced apples and currants, and served with roasted brulée yams and a fresh vegetable medley for $25.95

Fazzoletti ripieno, tender pasta bundles filled with a savory blend of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorino simmered in rich pink vodka cream and fresh baby spinach for $27.95

SC Prime will offer several three-course menu options on Easter Sunday. Start the meal with a creamy Boursin potato leek soup or a salad with sundried tomatoes, olives, red onions and roasted-garlic ranch dressing. For the main entrees, diners can choose a grilled filet mignon and brown sugar Bar-BQ shrimp served with whipped potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and Madeira wine sauce for $48; the New Zealand lamb rack served with potato chive cakes, fresh seasonal vegetables and a port wine demi glaze for $46; or a pistachio-crusted Alaskan halibut served with red potato slices, julienne vegetables and lemon beurre blanc and red wine reduction for $44. For dessert, guests can enjoy strawberry cream cheesecake with fresh berries and strawberry sauce. Reservations are required.

St. Tropez Buffet will offer a special Easter holiday menu on Sunday, April 21, featuring sparkling wine and mimosas. Brunch will be hosted from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. and the holiday dinner offerings will be served from 4 p.m. to close for $18.99 with a B Connected card. For more details, visit www.suncoastcasino.com/dine/casual-dining/st-tropez-buffet.

On Easter Sunday, Du-par's will be serving a special, three-course holiday menu for $18.99. The menu will feature the choice of a house garden salad or a cup of soup for starters; panko-crusted chicken breast on a bed of sautéed spinach and mushrooms served with roasted red potatoes, vegetable medley and fresh-baked dinner rolls for the main entrée; and a slice of cream pie for dessert.

Eldorado Casino / 702.564.1811 / www.eldoradocasino.com

Guests can enjoy a delicious Easter special at Mary's Diner from 11 a.m. to close, including sweet baked ham with black cherry sauce, buttery mashed potatoes, root vegetables, the choice of soup or salad, and a slice of fruit pie for $10.99.

Jokers Wild Casino / 702.564.8100 / www.jokerswildcasino.com

Court Café will offer an Easter special for $10.99 from 11 a.m. to close. The dining special includes sweet baked ham with black cherry sauce, buttery mashed potatoes, root vegetables, the choice of soup or salad, and a slice of fruit pie.





