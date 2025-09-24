Carín León Extends Sphere Residency with New Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to unprecedented ticket demand, global superstar Carín León has extended his historic Sphere residency in Las Vegas with three new dates: September 4, 5 and 6, during Labor Day weekend in the United States.

Tickets for these new dates will be available through a presale beginning this Wednesday, September 24 at 12:00 p.m. Las Vegas, 3:00 p.m. Miami time. Fans interested in attending can register now here to receive an access code via email necessary to purchase tickets. The code from the first presale will remain valid for this second round.

The presale ends Thursday, September 25, at 10:00pm. Pacific Time, 1:00 a.m. Miami time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 26 at 12:00 p.m. PT. Additionally, a limited number of VIP Travel Packages are now available here. Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, reserved VIP tickets, and exclusive merchandise.

With this residency, produced by AEG Presents, Carín León makes history as the first Spanish-language performer to take the stage at the groundbreaking venue.

About Carín León

Carín León, born in Hermosillo, Sonora, has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since launching his solo career in 2018. His innovative approach to regional Mexican music—shaped by influences like pop and rock—has earned him multiple accolades, including three Latin GRAMMYs®️ and a GRAMMY®️ in 2025 for his acclaimed album Boca Chueca Vol. 1.

He has collaborated with International Artists such as Maluma, Camilo, and Kane Brown, and has performed on iconic stages like Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where he won the coveted Gold and Silver Gaviotas. In 2025, he also broke attendance records at RODEOHOUSTON with over 70,000 fans.