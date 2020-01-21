Bret Michaels To Perform During 16th Annual RaceJam Concert

Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, will celebrate NASCAR Weekend with free, non-stop live entertainment and an unforgettable performance by multiplatinum rock star and frontman of Poison, Bret Michaels on Saturday, Feb. 22 beginning at 9 p.m.

Best known as the lead singer of the chart-topping rock band Poison, Michaels has taken the music world by storm since the release of his solo debut album Custom Built, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rock list. Collaborating with some of music's most influential artists including Joe Perry, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley and Michael Anthony, the multifaceted entertainer has also made a name for himself in the film industry directing, producing and staring in record-breaking reality shows "Rock of Love with Bret Michaels" and "Life As I Know It." Additionally, Michaels is a passionate philanthropist serving as a spokesperson and sponsor for the American Diabetes Association and has championed to help raise more than $10 million for charities such as Michigan's Rainbow Connection, Rock the Cure, VH1's Save the Music, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, St. Jude Children's Hospital and more.

NASCAR Weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has become one of the most anticipated events on the NASCAR calendar featuring three days of NASCAR fun with races from each of NASCAR's three premier series including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Pennzoil 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

The 16th annual RaceJam celebration is open to fans of all ages with no charge for admission. For more information and a full calendar of nightly entertainment at Fremont Street Experience, visit www.vegasexperience.com.





