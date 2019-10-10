BWW Previews: LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: DANNY ELFMAN SCORES FROM TIM BURTON MOVIES At Smith Center For The Performing Arts

Batman, Spiderman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Edward Scissorhands Come to Life With Your Symphony Orchestra! The Music of Danny Elfman to be Performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Tickets at Lvphil.org and The Smith Center Box Office

Danny Elfman and Tim Burton fans rejoice as The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) will present The Music of Danny Elfman on Saturday, November 2 at 7:30PM at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The orchestra will perform music from beloved movie collaborations between Danny Elfman and Tim Burton in addition to music from the popular television show The Simpsons and more. One of today's most prolific composers for film and television, Elfman possesses the incredible ability to create timeless bonds between his music and the storytelling visuals of the many fantastical movies he's been a part of. From the chilling and rousing, to the innocent and epic, this is movie music at its finest. Attendees are encouraged to come early and enjoy pre-concert activities including, trick-or-treating in the lobby, special characters, photo opportunities, and live entertainment inspired by the band Oingo Boingo. Specialty mocktails for the kids and cocktails for the adults will be available. Costumes are encouraged! Tickets available at www.lvphil.org/concert/the-music-of-danny-elfman/ or 702-749-2000.

LVP Music Director Cabrera remarks, "Elfman's music spans generations and genre, and it has seeped into our DNA - I think all of us can hum the opening music to the Simpsons - but it is his partnership with the film director, Tim Burton, for which I think he will be most remembered. Their collaborations are almost too numerous to mention: Beetlejuice, Batman, Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands," he continues. "But, in a word, it's his zaniness that I love. It's Elfman's ability to be irreverent and keep his edginess, a throwback to his days as front man for seminal new wave band Oingo Boingo, front-and-center while using the seemingly old-fashioned palette of the symphony orchestra that I truly admire."

Music Director Donato Cabrera and special guest(s) will host a pre-concert conversation at 6:30PM in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed, the inspiration and history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlist for The Music of Danny Elfman performance can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilnov2.

Subscriptions for the new concert season are on sale now starting at just $120 for a four-concert package and can be customized to your choice of performances. Single ticket pricing in the 2019-20 orchestral season includes five price levels in Reynolds Hall: PT Box = $110, A Seating = $106, B Seating = $71, C Seating = $51 and D Seating = $30. Student, Senior & Military discounts are available with valid ID at The Smith Center Box Office.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic offers convenient shuttle bus services from Henderson and Summerlin locations in Las Vegas to its Reynolds Hall evening performances during the 2019-20 concert season. A round trip bus pass costs $25 per concert and can be purchased in conjunction with concert tickets.

Calendar Listing:

The Music of Danny Elfman

Saturday, November 2, 2019 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Vegas City Opera

Experience some of your favorite music from Danny Elfman and Tim Burton movies.

Selections include music from:

Batman/Batman Returns

Beetlejuice

Edward Scissorhands

Nightmare Before Christmas

Spiderman

The Flash

The Simpsons

Tickets at www.lvphil.org/concerts





