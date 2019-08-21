BWW Interview: Daniel Emmet of DANIEL EMMET: ALL THAT I AM at Cleopatra's Barge Inside Caesars Palace

Photo by Killer Imaging

Daniel Emmet, Season 13 Top 10 finalist on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will return to Caesars Palace to headline an exclusive six-night limited engagement. "Daniel Emmet: All That I Am" will be performed at Cleopatra's Barge inside Caesars Palace Aug. 25-26, Sept. 1, Sept. 6, and Sept. 22-23.

The iconic live music venue provides the perfect intimate setting for audiences to experience this performer up close and personal. "All That I Am" will take everyone on a musical journey from breathtaking ballads to stunning showstoppers to upbeat rock classics. He will perform several songs in different languages adding his own style. Emmet is also an accomplished songwriter and will showcase some of his original material. BroadwayWorld.com caught up with this busy performer about his life after AGT.

Why did you make Las Vegas your home now?

Daniel Emmet: I love Las Vegas because it is home. It is where I learned to love music. I really didn't sing much in public when I was young except in school plays. When I moved to Las Vegas, it was living in this environment and this incredible atmosphere of live entertainment that first inspired me to follow my passion. I am blessed that I have turned this into a career. I get to do what I love in a city where I found my love.

You first performed as part of an ensemble cast in Cabaret Cocktail on Cleopatra's Barge? How do you feel about coming back to headline your own show?

Daniel Emmet: I literally don't have the words to describe how excited I am to be back in what is genuinely my favorite venue. The room allows me to be close to my audience. Every seat is excellent, and I get to interact with everyone. This is my way to say thank you to Las Vegas for allowing me to do what I do. Cleopatra's Barge is the best room for my return.

Cleopatra's Barge has been a part of Las Vegas for over 40 years? How do you feel becoming a part of its history?

Daniel Emmet: The Barge is the home of the greats. You can see and connect with your audience and take them on an emotional musical journey. It is not just singing to a crowd; I am singing to people sharing experiences. Also, I am so excited to be able to say that I am 26 years old and I am headlining a show at Caesars Palace. This will never get old.

Tell us about your original music as a songwriter as well as a singer.

Daniel Emmet: I am very excited to be sharing my music during the next six shows. Some pieces have never been heard before, and I am thrilled to share that side of myself.

Your show will include a live band under the musical direction of Jerry Williams. Why is live music so important to you?

Daniel Emmet: There is nothing like having musicians on stage with you. We can create a musical soundscape that is different every night with little nuisances. There will be things that happen on stage night after night, that will never be the same. The show is always fresh, and each audience member enjoys a different show each time. When I interact with musicians on stage with comradery and companionship, it brings a different energy to the room, and I am very proud of having a band on stage.

"Daniel Emmet: All That I Am" will be performed at Cleopatra's Barge inside Caesars Palace Aug. 25-26, Sept. 1, Sept. 6, and Sept. 22-23. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or online at Ticketmaster.com.





