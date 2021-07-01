BWW Feature: DENITA ASBERRY IS ARETHA: LESSONS OF LOVE at The Piano Bar Bistro In The Nevada Room

Denita Asberry brings charisma portrayed by a genuine legend to her performance as Aretha Franklin. The audience will be electrified with her uncanny look and powerful voice when she performs Aretha: Lessons of Love at The Nevada Room Piano Bar on July 3.

Since the age of 16, Denita has performed as a singer, actress, and tribute artist, including Aretha, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston. She belts out jazz, pop, rock, and R&B. When people consistently mentioned her striking resemblance to a young Aretha Franklin, Denita honed her skills as Aretha Franklin in the musical Beehive, which brought her to Las Vegas. Denita has wowed audiences in Legends in Concert, Stars in Concert, Heroes of Rock & Roll, and Hail Rock & Roll as a tribute artist. She also performs throughout the U.S and internationally as the Soulful Detroit diva. Follow her on Instagram @honeychild999.

She has opened for Rosie O'Donnell, Bad Company, REO Speedwagon, Penn & Teller, Florence Henderson, and the Doobie Brothers. In addition, Denita's vocals are demand as a backup singer including Wayne Newton, Gladys Knight, Rose Royce, The Righteous Brothers, Jennifer Holiday, Billy Porter, David Cassidy, members of The Guess Who, members of Blood Sweat & Tears, The Clark Sisters, and Rev. Rance Allen.

Born and raised in Detroit, the home of Motown, her mother, along with her church and school, inspired her to pursue a singing career. She experienced her first standing ovation at the age of 8 and joined a professional band at the age of 16. Denita then joined the national gospel touring company of the musical Momma Don't and One by One.

The Piano Bar Bistro in the Nevada Room, Commercial Center, 953 E. Sahara Ave. is open for cocktails, appetizers, and dinner Tuesday to Saturday starting at 6 p.m. serving delicious food in a retro Vegas setting. Highlights of the a la carte menu include signature deep-fried potatoes, homemade soups, salads, sandwiches on fresh house-made breads, stuffed bundle burgers, pasta, and scrumptious desserts. Sit at the bar and enjoy a cocktail (or two) while enjoying the show. There is no cover or entertainment charge for this event.

Denita Asberry will perform Aretha: Lessons of Love at The Piano Bar Bistro in the Nevada Room beginning at 8 p.m. on July 3. There is no cover or entertainment charge for this event. For more information, visit thenevadaroom.com.